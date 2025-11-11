Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu

Summary:

God Valley reveals the shocking weakness of the immortal Knights of God.

Elbaf’s war will test Luffy as he masters Conqueror’s Haki to face unstoppable demons.

Here’s why Luffy must master two newly revealed Haki techniques to beat Imu.

With the God Valley Incident now coming to an end in One Piece Chapter 1165, the story will shift back to the chaos unfolding in Elbaf. Luffy and his crew will face off against the immortal Knights of God (Holy Knights), as well as the demon giant army. This won’t be easy for the Straw Hats as Imu himself has arrived at the scene, and the God Valley Incident just showed how terrifying he is. However, this incident also introduced two new Haki techniques that could prove crucial for Luffy’s upcoming battles. Let’s break them down.

Why Must Luffy Rely on His Supreme King Haki Instead of Gear 5?

Luffy using Conqueror’s Haki | Credits: Toei Animation

During the Egghead Island Arc, we saw how ineffective Luffy’s Gear 5 was against the Five Elders. If he continues to rely solely on his Devil Fruit abilities, he may have no chance against the current threat in Elbaf.

Luffy must strengthen his Supreme King Haki, as it is the only power that could give him a real chance against Imu’s demonic giant army and the Holy Knights.

Since the Marineford Arc, Supreme King Haki has stood as the ultimate display of strength in the One Piece world. Even Kaido acknowledged during his battle with Luffy that “Haki transcends all.” The God Valley Incident further proved just how vital it is when facing immortal beings like the Knights of God and the Domi Reversi demons.

Why Must Luffy Strengthen His Conqueror’s Haki to Defeat Imu?

Joy Boy’s haki knot released in Egghead Island | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The first thing Luffy must learn is to overwhelm his opponent with Conqueror’s Haki (Supreme King Haki). He already learned to use Conqueror’s Haki-infused attacks (ACoC) during his battle with Kaido, but the problem is that his blows still aren’t powerful enough to paralyze immortal beings.

That’s why his attacks did not affect the Five Elders. Meanwhile, Joy Boy’s Haki knot was powerful enough to force them to retreat, while Gaban managed to immobilize Sommers at Elbaf.

Luffy’s Supreme King Haki still isn’t strong enough to take on immortal beings. No matter how powerful his Devil Fruit powers are, they won’t have any effect against opponents who can instantly regenerate. To defeat them, Luffy must first focus on strengthening his Supreme King Haki.

Luffy Must Master Rocks’ Haki Barrier Technique Before the Battle of Elbaf

Rocks nullifying Roger and Garp Haki-infused attacks in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The latest Haki technique revealed during the God Valley Incident was the Conqueror’s Haki barrier. Rocks’ Conqueror’s Haki was so overwhelming that it nullified every Haki-infused attack Roger and Garp threw at him. His Haki completely canceled out their Haki with his overwhelming strength.

During Luffy’s battle with Saturn on Egghead Island, while he was showing Bonney how to throw a real punch, Saturn struck back using his Conqueror’s Haki, causing Luffy to cough up blood. This ultimately led to Luffy exhausting himself after taking too much damage and pushing his Devil Fruit abilities too far.

In his upcoming battle against Imu’s Domi Reservi demon giant army and Knights at Elbaf, where there will be no room for mistakes, Luffy must learn to nullify Haki-infused attacks. This would prevent him from being easily exhausted and allow him to rely less on his Devil Fruit powers while focusing more on his Haki.

Mastering these two techniques will prepare Luffy to face the powerful threat that awaits him at Elbaf.