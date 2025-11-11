Home » Anime » Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu

Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu

Two secret Haki techniques revealed at God Valley may be the key to beating Imu.

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • God Valley reveals the shocking weakness of the immortal Knights of God.
  • Elbaf’s war will test Luffy as he masters Conqueror’s Haki to face unstoppable demons.
  • Here’s why Luffy must master two newly revealed Haki techniques to beat Imu.
Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu

With the God Valley Incident now coming to an end in One Piece Chapter 1165, the story will shift back to the chaos unfolding in Elbaf. Luffy and his crew will face off against the immortal Knights of God (Holy Knights), as well as the demon giant army. This won’t be easy for the Straw Hats as Imu himself has arrived at the scene, and the God Valley Incident just showed how terrifying he is. However, this incident also introduced two new Haki techniques that could prove crucial for Luffy’s upcoming battles. Let’s break them down.

Why Must Luffy Rely on His Supreme King Haki Instead of Gear 5?

A still from One Piece - Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu
Luffy using Conqueror’s Haki | Credits: Toei Animation

During the Egghead Island Arc, we saw how ineffective Luffy’s Gear 5 was against the Five Elders. If he continues to rely solely on his Devil Fruit abilities, he may have no chance against the current threat in Elbaf.

Luffy must strengthen his Supreme King Haki, as it is the only power that could give him a real chance against Imu’s demonic giant army and the Holy Knights.

Since the Marineford Arc, Supreme King Haki has stood as the ultimate display of strength in the One Piece world. Even Kaido acknowledged during his battle with Luffy that “Haki transcends all.” The God Valley Incident further proved just how vital it is when facing immortal beings like the Knights of God and the Domi Reversi demons.

RELATED:

Why Must Luffy Strengthen His Conqueror’s Haki to Defeat Imu?

A still from One Piece - Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu
Joy Boy’s haki knot released in Egghead Island | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The first thing Luffy must learn is to overwhelm his opponent with Conqueror’s Haki (Supreme King Haki). He already learned to use Conqueror’s Haki-infused attacks (ACoC) during his battle with Kaido, but the problem is that his blows still aren’t powerful enough to paralyze immortal beings.

That’s why his attacks did not affect the Five Elders. Meanwhile, Joy Boy’s Haki knot was powerful enough to force them to retreat, while Gaban managed to immobilize Sommers at Elbaf.

RELATED:

Luffy’s Supreme King Haki still isn’t strong enough to take on immortal beings. No matter how powerful his Devil Fruit powers are, they won’t have any effect against opponents who can instantly regenerate. To defeat them, Luffy must first focus on strengthening his Supreme King Haki.

Luffy Must Master Rocks’ Haki Barrier Technique Before the Battle of Elbaf

A still from One Piece - Luffy Must Master These Two Haki Techniques to Defeat Imu
Rocks nullifying Roger and Garp Haki-infused attacks in One Piece Chapter 1165 | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

The latest Haki technique revealed during the God Valley Incident was the Conqueror’s Haki barrier. Rocks’ Conqueror’s Haki was so overwhelming that it nullified every Haki-infused attack Roger and Garp threw at him. His Haki completely canceled out their Haki with his overwhelming strength.

During Luffy’s battle with Saturn on Egghead Island, while he was showing Bonney how to throw a real punch, Saturn struck back using his Conqueror’s Haki, causing Luffy to cough up blood. This ultimately led to Luffy exhausting himself after taking too much damage and pushing his Devil Fruit abilities too far.

RELATED:

In his upcoming battle against Imu’s Domi Reservi demon giant army and Knights at Elbaf, where there will be no room for mistakes, Luffy must learn to nullify Haki-infused attacks. This would prevent him from being easily exhausted and allow him to rely less on his Devil Fruit powers while focusing more on his Haki.

Mastering these two techniques will prepare Luffy to face the powerful threat that awaits him at Elbaf.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture media.

You may also like

One Piece Reveals the Only Way to Defeat the Immortal...

How Yuji Itadori Is Still Alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen...

One Piece Reveals Defense Even Stronger Than Armament Haki

This One Piece Character’s Haki Might be Stronger Than Shanks

One Piece Fans Think Marco Can Reborn After Death –...

One Piece Episode 1149 Preview: Release Date, Countdown

One Piece Chapter 1165: Release Date, Countdown, and Preview

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finally Gets a Release Date: It’s…

One Piece Chapter 1165 Full Summary: God Valley Incident Finally...

One Piece Chapter 1165 Preview: The Fall of Rocks D....