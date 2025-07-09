Lumidouce Elegy in Genshin Impact: Stats, Materials, and Best Characters for Mavuika’s Weapon

Lumidouce Elegy is a 5-star Polearm in Genshin Impact. It is the signature weapon of Emilie and has a decent base ATK. It also offers Crit Rate via its secondary stat and other benefits via the passive effect. Players who often use team compositions that rely on the Burning reaction can heavily make use of this weapon. Let’s look at the stats and ascension materials of Lumidouce Elegy in Genshin Impact and discuss which characters would be the best ones to wield it.

Lumidouce Elegy: Stats and Materials in Genshin Impact

Lumidouce Elegy is a 5-star rarity Polearm that can only be obtained from the Epitome Invocation gacha banner when Emilie is available in-game. Here are the stats of this weapon in Genshin Impact:

Base ATK (At Level 90) 608 Secondary Stat 33.1% Crit Rate Passive Effect (Bright Dawn Overture) ATK increased by 15%. After the equipping character triggers Burning on an opponent or deals Dendro DMG to Burning opponents, the DMG dealt is increased by 18%. This effect lasts for 8 seconds, max 2 stacks. When 2 stacks are reached or when the duration is refreshed at 2 stacks, restore 12 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 12 seconds. The 2 aforementioned effects can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

Lumidouce Elegy can increase its wielder’s ATK by 15%. Moreover, it can also increase the damage dealt to enemies struggling with the Burning elemental reaction by up to 36%. While this effect can improve the user’s damage significantly, it requires you to commit to a specific type of team composition, as other elemental reaction teams will miss out on the additional damage.

Lumidouce Elegy is also capable of recovering Energy, which can allow characters to use their Elemental Burst quite often.

Ascension Materials

To ascend Lumidouce Elegy to the maximum level of 90, you will need to farm the following resources:

Bronze Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 5

Wine Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 14

Silver Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 14

Golden Goblet of the Pristine Sea x 6

Whopperflower Nectar x 15

Shimmering Nectar x 23

Energy Nectar x 27

Ruined Hilt x 23

Splintered Hilt x 27

Still-Smoldering Hilt x 41

The Bronze Goblet of the Pristine Sea and its higher rarity variants are weapon ascension materials that you can farm from the Echoes of the Deep Tides Domain in Fontaine on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

As for the Whopperflower Nectar and its variants, it is a common enemy drop you can get by defeating the Whopperflower enemies found all across Teyvat.

Lastly, you can get Ruined Hilt and its variants by beating the Praetorian Golem enemies in the Fontaine region and the Sea of Bygone Era.

Best Characters for Lumidouce Elegy in Genshin Impact

The 5-star Dendro Sub-DPS, Emilie, is, without a doubt, the best character to wield Lumidouce Elegy. It is her signature weapon and dovetails with her kit perfectly. It can increase her ATK, which heavily influences her damage output, and enable her to deal higher Burning damage. Furthermore, it can recover Energy to ensure that Emilie can use her Elemental Burst often to deal AoE Dendro DMG and refresh the duration of her Lumidouce Case.

2. Xiangling

Apart from Emilie, Xiangling is the only suitable character to wield Lumidouce Elegy, as of version 5.7. She is a 4-star Pyro Sub-DPS who can deal Pyro DMG off-field and trigger elemental reactions. She can be equipped with the Polearm and used in a Burning team to efficiently utilize the weapon.