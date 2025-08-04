Mac Storage Is Full But There Are No Files – How to Fix

If your Mac is showing a “Storage Almost Full” warning, but you can’t find what’s taking up space — don’t worry, you’re not alone. A lot of users see something like 100GB used by Applications, but when they check the Applications folder, it only shows 10–15GB worth of apps. Strange, right? This usually happens because of a system bug or leftover hidden files. The good news is, there’s a quick and easy way to fix it — no need to delete anything important or format your Mac. Let’s get into it.

Why Mac Storage Shows as Full Even Though When It’s Not

This issue mostly happens because of leftover system files, app caches, or failed app updates that macOS doesn’t remove properly. Even if you uninstall an app, some of its hidden files can still stay behind. Over time, they pile up and macOS counts them under the “Applications” section in Storage — even though they’re not real apps anymore.

But here’s where it gets worse. macOS sometimes treats regular files as apps. For example, if you save a screen recording or any large video file inside the Applications folder by mistake (or some app does it automatically), your Mac might think that file is an app. Then, in Settings > Storage, it shows up as if it’s part of your installed applications. In reality, it’s just a file, not an app, and that’s a blunder by macOS.

This is why the numbers don’t match. Your Mac thinks apps are taking up space and shows full system data, but when you check the actual apps, they’re only around 10-15GB. The rest is just hidden junk or wrongly categorized files.

How to Fix Mac Showing Full Storage with No Big Apps

Here’s a simple method that works and doesn’t require any third-party app or risky clean-up tools. Just follow these steps to fix the Mac storage full for no reason problem:

Tip: Don’t delete anything you don’t recognize. If you’re unsure, just move the files to Trash first and test if everything is working fine before emptying it.

Open Finder and switch it to full screen so it’s easier to navigate. From the top menu bar, click on Go. In the drop-down, choose Go to Folder. In the search box, type: ~/Library and hit Enter. Once inside the Library folder, scroll down and open the Application Support folder. Now, search for a folder named CloudDocs. Open CloudDocs, and then look inside the Session folder. Here, you’ll likely find some unnecessary or leftover files — these are often the ones taking up huge space. You can delete the unwanted files from here, especially large ones that are not apps (like screen recordings, cache files, etc.).

Bonus Tip: Quickly Find Which Folder Is Taking Space

Instead of opening every folder one by one, you can use this simple trick to spot the heavy ones quickly:

Inside the CloudDocs or Session folder, look at the top of the Finder window. Click on the three-dot icon inside a circle menu (•••) on the top. From the dropdown menu, select Get Info. This will open a small window showing how much space that folder or file is using.

You can do this for each folder to see which one is taking up the most space. It saves time and helps you avoid deleting anything important by mistake.

That’s it, peeps! This quick method should help you clear out the Mac storage full but can’t delete files without messing with anything important. If you found this useful, stay tuned for more simple Mac fixes like this.