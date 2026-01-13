If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Macaroni Shape, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Macaroni Shape – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Macaroni Shape.

5 letters – ELBOW

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Macaroni Shape. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters FOP 4 Letters BEAU, DUDE, ZITI, BUCK 5 Letters ELBOW, TUBES, PASTA, SALAD, KRAFT, NICHE, ONION, BOILS, BLADE, BLOOD, DANDY, PASTE, PUPPY, SPARK, SPORT, SWELL, PENNE 6 Letters ELBOWS, PASTAS, TUBULE, CHEESE, GETOFF, ROTINI, MASHER, NOODLE, WONTON 7 Letters PASTINA, NOODLES, COXCOMB, FRIBBLE, GALLANT, LASAGNE, RAVIOLI 8 Letters CAVALIER, SLICKMAN, SEMOLINA, MARCIANO, MAROCAIN, DUMPLING, RIGATONI, SPAETZLE, MACARONI 9 Letters HALFPASTA, EXQUISITE, FEDELLINI, KNAYDLACH, SPAGHETTI 10 Letters PASTADOUGH, FETTUCCINE, JACKANAPES, MATZOBALLS, VERMICELLI, JACKADANDY 11 Letters BREADCRUMBS, BEAUBRUMMEL, SPAGHETTINI 12 Letters BOULEVARDIER, CLOTHESHORSE, FASHIONPLATE, ITALIANPASTE, LOUNGELIZARD, MANABOUTTOWN 13 Letters ROCKYMARCIANO, CHEDDARCHEESE, FINEGENTLEMAN

