Macbook Air Could Soon Get Much Awaited M4 Upgrade, Set to Launch Next Month

If you have been eagerly awaiting to upgrade to a M4 powered Macbook then hold your horses. Apple is all set to refresh its cheapest Macbook in the lineup with some serious spec upgrades. This will complete the company’s transition to an M4 lineup. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant will introduce the upgraded MacBooks next month. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming MacBook Air M4 launch.

Macbook Air M4 to Launch in March 2025 Claims Report

Gurman claims that the MacBook Air M4 13-inch and 15-inch will debut in March and Apple has already started its preparations. The company’s marketing, sales, and retail teams are working on the launch and it’s pulling the inventory of existing models from the stores, a sign of an upcoming launch.

While he didn’t specify the exact timeline for Apple’s refreshed MacBooks we can certainly expect the company to make an announcement or tease about the event just like the iPhone 16e. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch models, the MacBook Air has been one of the highest-selling laptops in the company’s lineup thanks to their accessible pricing.

The current MacBook Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch configurations and uses the M4 chipset. It is available with a 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU configuration and can be configured up to a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU. Furthermore, you can spec it up to a whopping 24GB of memory and 1TB of SSD.

We can certainly expect the more affordable MacBook Air M4 to offer the same 10-core CPU and GPU configuration albeit at a cheaper price. It is likely to share similar specifications except for a cooling fan and stripped-down ports.

This will leave only the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro with the M2-powered chip and Apple is likely to refresh them later this year. Reports claim that the M4 Mac Studio could arrive sometime in March or June while Mac Pro could debut close to fall.