MacBook Air M4 vs M3: 8 Big Differences to Help You Decide

The MacBook Air M4 introduces a new Sky Blue color while keeping the same design as the MacBook Air M3.

It comes with a faster M4 chip, higher memory options, better external monitor support, and an upgraded 12MP camera with Centre Stage.

Surprisingly, it’s cheaper than the previous M3 Air, making it an even better deal.

Apple just unveiled the new MacBook Air M4, available in 13″ and 15″ sizes. It comes in a new color and packs some solid upgrades that might tempt you if you’re using an older model. Let’s break down the key differences between the MacBook Air M4 and last year’s M3 to help you decide if it’s time for an upgrade.

1. M4 Chip vs M3 Chip: Better Performance and Efficiency

The new MacBook Air comes with the upgraded Apple M4 chip, which was introduced last year and we’ve seen on the new iMac, last year’s MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro. Meanwhile, the M3 chip on the previous MacBook Air, was released in late 2023.

Both chips are built on TSMC’s 3nm process, but the M4 uses a newer, second-generation technology for better efficiency and performance. Both offer 8-core and 10-core GPU options, but the M4 also has a 10-core CPU, while the M3 has an 8-core CPU. Additionally, the M4 has a higher transistor count, giving it more processing power.

Plus, the M4 has an upgraded Neural Engine and higher memory bandwidth (120GB/s vs 100GB/s), making it smoother for demanding tasks.

In benchmarks, the M4 delivers a 20–25% improvement in single-core performance and about 25–30% in multi-core performance. Basically, apps open quicker, graphics are better, and rendering’s faster.

Apple says the M4 is up to twice as fast when upgrading from an M1 MacBook Air. And compared to the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air, it provides a 23x performance boost.

2. Base RAM Doubles: M4 Air Starts at 16GB

The MacBook Air M4 now comes with 16GB of unified memory as the base option. This upgrade not only supports Apple Intelligence features more efficiently but also provides extra headroom for multitasking and running demanding apps.

When the MacBook Air M3 launched, it started with 8GB of RAM on the base model—likely what you have if you bought one early. However, Apple later standardized the MacBook Air models to start at 16GB of RAM, meaning the 8GB option is no longer available.

With more RAM, you can keep more Chrome tabs open, edit videos more smoothly (if you ever need to), and run multiple apps at once without slowdowns. If you’re using an 8GB base model, upgrading to the M4 Air could very well be worth it.

Apple MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Air M3

3. More Memory Options: M4 Air Goes Up to 32GB

With the MacBook Air M3 now discontinued from Apple’s online store, it was previously available with 16GB and 24GB memory options. The new MacBook Air M4, however, now goes up to 32GB of unified memory.

This upgrade lets you fully tap into the M4 chip’s power—keeping more apps and browser tabs open without lag and handling large video files more smoothly. Plus, with extra memory, your MacBook Air is better future-proofed for demanding tasks down the line.

However, the base model still comes with 256GB of storage, so if you’re planning to max out the RAM, consider upgrading the storage as well.

4. Thunderbolt 4 vs Thunderbolt 3: More External Monitors

If you take a closer look at the ports, you’ll notice that the MacBook Air M4 now features Thunderbolt 4, an upgrade from Thunderbolt 3 on the previous generation. Thunderbolt 4 guarantees a minimum data transfer speed of 32 Gbps, while Thunderbolt 3 starts at 16 Gbps.

More importantly, the M4 MacBook Air now supports two external displays at up to 6K resolution at 60Hz—without needing to close the laptop’s lid. In contrast, the M3 MacBook Air could only connect one external monitor at 6K/60Hz, and if you wanted to use two displays, you had to close the MacBook’s lid, with the second monitor capped at 5K/60Hz.

External Display Support on MacBook Air M4 vs M3

This is a big deal for traders, video editors, and multitaskers who rely on multiple screens for their workflow.

5. Upgraded 12MP Centre Stage Camera for Sharper Video Calls

The MacBook Air M4 now features an upgraded 12MP camera with Center Stage support. This means the camera automatically adjusts to keep you in the frame during video calls which is perfect if you tend to move around or glance away while talking.

It also supports Desk View, which shows both your face and a top-down view of your desk at the same time. This works using your Mac’s built-in camera or an iPhone camera, though it’s also available on older MacBook Air models.

With this upgrade, you’ll get sharper video quality and better low-light visibility, making your FaceTime, Google Meet, and Zoom calls look more professional.

6. Longer Software Support: Future-Proofing with the M4 Air

With a newer processor and higher RAM configurations, the MacBook Air M4 is naturally more future-proof. Plus, it will receive software updates for a longer period compared to the M3 Air or older models.

On average, MacBooks get around seven years of software updates. That means the M4 Air could be supported until 2032, while the M3 Air may stop receiving updates by 2031. It’s just an extra year, but if you’re someone who keeps their Mac for the long haul, it could make a difference—I still know people using MacBooks from 2017 without issues.

7. New Color Option: Sky Blue Replaces Space Gray

Image: Apple

And yes, the elephant in the room—the new Sky Blue color. It’s a light metallic shade that looks sleek, modern, and definitely stands out. But here’s the catch: it replaces Space Gray from previous models.

So, if you love the classic gray finish and already have an M3 Air in that color, you might want to hold onto it for a while. But if you’re drawn to the fresh Sky Blue look, it’s definitely a stylish option. For those who prefer the classics, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight are still available.

8. Bonus Surprise: M4 Air is Cheaper

The MacBook Air M4 starts at $999 for the 13-inch model and $1,199 for the 15-inch model—$100 less than the M3 Air, which originally launched at $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

In India, the 13-inch model starts at ₹99,900, while the 15-inch version costs ₹124,900. That’s ₹15,000 cheaper than the M3 Air models, which debuted at ₹114,900 for the 13-inch and ₹134,900 for the 15-inch.

MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Air M3: Should You Upgrade?

With a faster M4 chip, more RAM by default, better external display support, an upgraded camera, and a lower starting price, the MacBook Air M4 brings solid improvements over its predecessor.

If you’re still using an M1 Air (or an older Intel model), this upgrade will feel like a night-and-day difference. Even for M2 and M3 Air users, the improved chip and better external monitor support might be tempting—especially if you multitask a lot.

And with Apple actually lowering the price, the MacBook Air M4 is arguably the best value MacBook Air yet. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this might be it. But if your current Mac still handles your workflow just fine, you might want to hold on a little longer.