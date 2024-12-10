MacBook Pro May Get OLED Display and Dynamic Island, Leaks Say

Apple likely to transition its MacBook Pro models to OLED displays in 2026.

MacBook Pro models may also get an iPhone-like pill-shaped Dynamic Island.

Other devices, including the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and MacBook Air, may also transition to OLED displays.

Apple MacBooks are one of the most popular laptops known for their sleek design, reliability, and, of course, macOS. Until now, MacBook Pros have been using Mini LED displays. However, a new leak suggests they could be replaced with OLED panels, which means deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing research firm Omdia, Apple is expected to transition to OLED displays for its Pros between 2026 and 2027.

These MacBook Pro models will likely also remove the controversial notch in favor of an iPhone-like Dynamic Island. On iPhones, Dynamic Island is a small pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display that houses the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. It can expand to show different notifications, ongoing activities, and more. We believe the same could be possible on MacBooks.

However, considering MacBooks don’t yet have Face ID and still rely on Touch ID for unlocking, the Dynamic Island might be purely cosmetic. Its major use case would then be displaying the status of ongoing tasks and other notifications.

The 2026 or 2027 MacBook Pro may adopt an OLED display with hybrid technology similar to the latest iPad Pro model. For example, the M4 iPad Pro uses a Tandem OLED design with two OLED panels stacked together, which allows for higher brightness levels.

The report further hints that Apple may also transition its other devices to OLED displays. The iPad Mini will probably switch to OLED in 2026, while the iPad Air will get the display tech in 2027. The MacBook Air may get it in 2028, but Apple may retain its traditional notch design to maintain the price difference.

But again, these are just leaks, and it’s too early to speculate about something that’s about two years away. So take this with a pinch of salt. However, it does give us a hint at the direction Apple could be heading. Based on the leaks so far, I’m excited about what’s to come.