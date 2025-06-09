macOS 26 Tahoe: 5 Features You Need To Know About

Apple has unveiled macOS 26, called Tahoe, at its annual WWDC2025 (Worldwide Developers Conference). The latest macOS version brings a new Solarium design and leaps the version straight to 26 to match the next year. There are also plenty of new features, including Continuity and Apple Intelligence improvements. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest version of macOS 26 Tahoe.

5 New Features Introduced In macOS 26

1. Liquid Glass Design And Rounded Corners

Besides the change in numbering, macOS 26 brings a translucent liquid glass design. Elements like the Menu Bar, Control Center are completely translucent. You can also choose between dark or light icons or give them a tint. macOS 26 lets you change the folder icons or add a symbol/emoji for a unique look.

Everything from the dock, sidebar, to the toolbars is completely transparent. Given the wide number of combinations, you can easily personalize your Mac. You can even customize the Controls in the menu bar and control centre to make your Mac truly your own.

2. New Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence is once again at the forefront of innovation, or so we were hoping. With tools like Live Translation, you can translate messages and voice calls in real time. There’s also a redesigned Shortcuts app with Writing Tools and Playground. In addition, you can generate personalized Genmojis or create new styles with ChatGPT, like oil painting styles. Apple Intelligence can also review websites, notes, and other content on a Mac to prioritize important reminders.

3. Spotlight Search

macOS 26 brings overhauled Spotlight Search that makes it smarter. You can find files, folders, events, apps, and messages all within this new search. There are also filtering options to find PDFs or Mail. You get Quick Keys that let you find anything you want quickly using shortcuts. So, whether you are looking to draft an email or save a podcast, you can do all of these things directly from Spotlight Search. The newly redesigned Spotlight reminds me of the popular Raycast app. It offers pretty much all the features in the new Spotlight, plus more, in the free version with many useful addons for premium users.

4. Continuity With Live Activities And Phones App

Apple is tapping into the ecosystem play with new Continuity features. You can now make or reject incoming calls on your iPhone using your Mac. In addition, new features like Call Screening and Home Assist will also be available. Users will also be able to keep track of food deliveries and Uber rides with live activities. These live activities will work just like their iPhone counterparts.

5. New Games App And Game Overlay

The new Apple Games app in macOS Tahoe lets you track your games and jump back into them. You can compete with your friends via the leader board and even invite them to play. Thanks to the new Game Overlay, you can do all of these things without even leaving the game. For casual games, you enable Low Power Mode to extend your playtime. Games like Crimson Desert and inZOI are also coming to macOS later this year.