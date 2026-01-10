If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Magical Formula, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Magical Formula – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Magical Formula.

5 Letters – SPELL

– SPELL 11 Letters – ABRACADABRA

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Magical Formula. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 18 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HEX 4 Letters JINX, SELL, OPEN, BABA, LAWS, WAYS 5 Letters SPELL, CHANT, SPELT, SELLS, FABLE, OUDRY, RARER, RULES, FORMS 6 Letters GOSPEL, DISPEL, SESAME, SPELLS, MOTTOS, HABITS, USAGES, MAXIMS, CANONS, CREEDS, CREDOS, SERUMS, SECRET, MUESLI 7 Letters SPELLOF, ALIBABA, RESPELL, SPELLED, MOLIERE, DESTINY, RECIPES, MOTTOES 8 Letters GODSPELL, POSITION 9 Letters SPELLBIND 10 Letters HOCUSPOCUS, MAGICSPELL, OPENSESAME, MAGICCHARM, MUMBOJUMBO, MAGICWORDS, SATISFYING, FASTIDIOUS 11 Letters ABRACADABRA, INCANTATION, CONJURATION 12 Letters SPELLCHECKER 15 Letters PUREMATHEMATICS 18 Letters MAGICWORDSFORENTRY

