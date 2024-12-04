Home » News » Major Watch OS Update: Your Smartwatch Can Now Unlock Hotel Doors

by Ritik Singh
Wear OS has evolved to become a polished operating system for smartwatches and other wearables over the years. Google regularly updates it with new features and improvements. According to a recent report, a new Wear OS update will let you use your device as a hotel key, campus ID, or even a corporate badge.

Wear OS Smartwatches Just Got a Whole Lot More Useful

Yes, Google is pushing a new update to its Google Play Services. It will enable users to add different kinds of access cards to the Google Wallet app on their Android wearable device. You’d be able to add your hotel key card, campus ID, or corporate badges to your smartwatch.

You can directly hold your watch up to the reader and unlock your hotel room, open the campus entry gate, or even clock in at the office—all through your watch itself. No need to hold a physical access card. So even if you forget it, you can still go on without worrying about getting locked out.

Google started releasing this update to Google Play Services v24.47 on December 2, 2024. Since this is a phased rollout, it may take some time to arrive on your wearable based on the device type and region you live in. Make sure to keep your Google Wallet app updated too.

Instead of releasing this as an OS or feature update, Google is pushing it directly through Google Play Services. This is good news because it means users won’t have to wait for manufacturers like Samsung to release their own updates. The feature will be available to all compatible wearables much faster.

Whether you have a Google Pixel Watch, a Samsung Galaxy Watch, or any other smartwatch with Wear OS and NFC, you will be getting the feature soon.

