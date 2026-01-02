Home » Puzzles » Make a Choice – Crossword Clue Answers

Make a Choice – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Make a Choice, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

CROSSWORD CLUE ANSWER

  • 4 letters – VOTE
  • 5 letters – OPTED

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersOPT, HAW, T*T, BIT, XED, ORS
4 LettersVOTE, BOTH, MENU, OPTS, PICK, POLL, TORN
5 LettersELECT, OPTER, EENIE, VOTER, OPTED, OPTIS, ELITE, OPTTO, ONEOR, PLUMP, IDEAS, SWIPE, VOTED, VOTES
6 LettersDECIDE, SELECT, OPTING, VOTERS, BOTHER, OPTANT, OPTATE, CHOOSE, OPTION, ADOPTS, OPTICS, OPTFOR, SWIPED, SWIPES, ELECTS, SINNED
7 LettersELECTED, ADOPTED, ITSBEST, CONCHIE, DECIDED
8 LettersDECIDING, SELECTOR, ALACARTE, ELECTION, CHOOSETO, INTHERAW, ADVOCATE, DRAWLOTS, ATERIGHT, TOPTABLE
9 LettersOPTINGFOR, SWINGDOOR
10 LettersELECTORATE
11 LettersPLUMPUDDING
12 LettersLOCKEPICKING
13 LettersFISHORCUTBAIT,
14 LettersSITSONTHEFENCE
15 LettersDECIDINGFACTORS
17 LettersGREGORIANCALENDER

