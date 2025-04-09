Home » Gaming » Make Farewells More Beautiful Light Cone in HSR 3.2: Stats and Material

Make Farewells More Beautiful is a 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.2. This Light Cone belongs to The Remembrance Path and focuses on boosting Max HP, DEF penetration, and action advance mechanics. It’s particularly effective for players who utilize characters with memosprite mechanics.

This guide breaks down stats, required materials, and best characters for Make Farewells More Beautiful Light Cone in HSR 3.2 to help you decide if it’s worth your investment.

HSR Make Farewells More Beautiful Stats and Effects

AttributeStats and Effects
Rarity5-star
PathThe Remembrance
AbilityEngrave: Boosts the character’s maximum HP by 30%. When the character or their memosprite takes damage during their turn, they receive the “Death Flower” buff. This buff lets both the character and their memosprite bypass 30% of enemy DEF when attacking, and it remains active for 2 turns. Additionally, when a memosprite vanishes, the character’s action gauge advances by 12%. This action advance can only happen once before being reset when the character uses their Ultimate.
HP (Level 80)1,270
Attack (Level 80)529
Defense (Level 80)397

Make Farewells More Beautiful Light Cone Ascension Materials

Here’s everything you need to fully level up Make Farewells More Beautiful Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 3.2:

MaterialTotal Quantity
Ethereal Omen
Ethereal Omen		20
Bija of Consciousness
Bija of Consciousness		4
Star Rail - Seedling of Manas Item Seedling of Manas
Seedling of Manas		12
Echoing Wail
Echoing Wail		20
Flower of Alaya
Flower of Alaya		15
Eternal Lament
Eternal Lament		14
Credit
Credits		385,000

You can obtain Ethereal Omen and its variants by defeating Black Tide creatures. Some can also be purchased from the Embers Exchange shop if needed.

How to Get Make Farewells More Beautiful in HSR and Is It Worth It?

You can obtain Make Farewells More Beautiful through the Brilliant Fixation banner starting on April 8, 2025. For players focusing on The Remembrance characters, particularly Castorice, this Light Cone offers exceptional value. The Max HP boost provides survivability, while the DEF penetration effect significantly increases damage output against high-defense enemies. The Light Cone is definitely worth it if you plan to use Castorice as one of your main damage dealers or supports.

Best Characters for Make Farewells More Beautiful Light Cone in HSR

Castorice hsr

Castorice is undoubtedly the best character for Make Farewells More Beautiful as it is her signature Light Cone. As the new Remembrance character in Version 3.2, she specializes in memosprite mechanics and can consistently trigger the Light Cone’s effects. The Max HP boost enhances her survivability while the DEF penetration and action advance directly complement her kit.

Make Farewells More Beautiful is a powerful 5-star option in Honkai Star Rail that excels with memosprite-focused characters. While it might not be the absolute best-in-slot for every Remembrance character, it provides benefits that can help you clear challenging content effectively.

