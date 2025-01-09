Make Polls More Engaging: Whatsapp Adds Images to Channel Polls

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that allows users to add images to poll options within channels.

This will make polls more engaging and easier to vote.

The feature is currently under development and will initially be available in channels before potentially expanding to group chats and individual conversations.

Sometimes, text descriptions just aren’t enough. WhatsApp wants to solve this with a new feature allowing channel admins to add images to poll options. According to WABetaInfo, this is being done to improve clarity and user engagement by providing visual context for each voting option. WhatsApp poll images are expected to roll out to channels first, with expansion to other chat types later.

Once an image is attached to one poll option, you must add photos to all other poll options. This is so that each choice is equally represented and allows voters to compare all options within the same visual context.

Let’s say you’re a designer sharing different logo concepts with a client in a WhatsApp channel. Instead of sending separate images and asking for feedback, you could create a poll with each logo as a separate option. This allows the client to easily compare the designs side-by-side and cast their vote for their preferred option in a clear and organized way.

How to Use Photo Polls on WhatsApp

This feature is being rolled out to beta users for WhatsApp channels first. Here are the steps to add an image to a poll:

Open the WhatsApp and tap on the channel where you want to create a poll. Tap the attachment icon. Then, select Poll. Type in the question for your poll. For each poll option, there will be an option to attach a photo. Tap this option and select the desired photo from your phone’s gallery. Once you’ve added your question and photos to all poll options, tap the Send button to publish the poll in the channel.

WABetaInfo

Availability and Rollout: When Can You Use Polls With Images?

This feature is currently under development and is being rolled out to beta testers through the Google Play Beta Program. This means the feature is not yet available in the stable, public version of WhatsApp. The specific beta version where this feature was spotted is 2.25.1.17.

Initially, this feature will be exclusive to WhatsApp Channels. WhatsApp has indicated that it plans to potentially extend photo polls to group chats and individual conversations in the future.

So, while the feature isn’t widely available yet, it’s actively being worked on and tested. Stay tuned for future WhatsApp updates for both beta and stable versions.