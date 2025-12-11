If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Make Things Right, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Make Things Right – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Make Things Right.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 19 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters FIX, SUE, TAB, CUT, FLY, HUM, RUB, SAM 4 Letters MEND, SAMI, HEAL, EACH, LIED, ARTS, PASS, SPIN, ROLL, TICK, MAKE, PILE, SALT 5 Letters ATONE, EMEND, NAILS, THESE, AMEND, RITES, OILED, AIDED, SWING, TWIST 6 Letters ATONES, ATONED, AMENDS, GUESTS, CURING, REPAIR, OPTION, FANNED, TURNED, PELION, ONOSSA 7 Letters REDRESS, FLAILED, CONVICT, AMENDED, CORRECT, RECTIFY, OPERATE, PERFORM, IMPROVE 8 Letters REMEDIAL, EMENDING, FASCISTS, SPOONFED, FUNCTION, MAKEGOOD, PLEASURE, CORRECTS 9 Letters REPAIRMAN, REDRESSED, RECTIFIER, DISPELLED, AGGRAVATE 10 Letters CORRECTIVE, METICULOUS, STRAIGHTEN, STRAITENED, AGGRAVATED, BRINGABOUT, INTHEWOUND, ELUCIDATES 11 Letters COMPLICATED 12 Letters SECONDCHANCE 15 Letters GREASETHEWHEELS 19 Letters ADDEDINSULTTOINJURY

