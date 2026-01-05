Make Use Of – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Make Use Of, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

3 Letters – TAP

– TAP 5 letters – EXERT, APPLY, AVAIL

EXERT, APPLY, AVAIL 6 letters – ABSORB, BESTOW, BETTER, DRAWON

ABSORB, BESTOW, BETTER, DRAWON 7 Letters – ADVANCE, BENEFIT, CONSUME

– ADVANCE, BENEFIT, CONSUME 8 Letters – EXERCISE, PROGRESS, SQUANDER, DRAWUPON, CALLUPON

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters USE, PLY, TAP, EAT, RUN, HOG, CRY 4 Letters AVAL, GAIN, TAKE, WORK, COPY, DRAW, FALL, MILK, MOCK, PLAY, IOTA 5 Letters WIELD, EXERT, APPLY, AVAIL, ABUSE, ADOPT, BLEED, DRAIN, ENJOY, SITON, STEAL, TOUCH, USURP, VALUE, WASTE, TAPIR, USAGE, RINSE 6 Letters DRAWON, EMPLOY, ABSORB, BESTOW, BETTER, ASSUME, DEVOUR, ENGAGE, EXPEND, GUZZLE, HANDLE, ILLUSE, INDENT, MANAGE, MISUSE, OCCUPY, PIRATE, PLAYON, PROFIT, STROKE, TAKEON, TAKEUP, WORKON, TAPPET, BORROW, RESELL 7 Letters INVOLVE, EXPLOIT, UTILIZE, HARNESS, UTILISE, SURFACE, SYSTEMS, TRACTOR, STROKES, MONOCLE, RECYCLE, PRESSED, DEFAULT, REMORSE, USURING, THINKER, LEANOUT, SHAPEUP, EATFROM, DIPINTO, ADVANCE, BENEFIT, CONSUME, CONQUER, EMBRACE, ENSLAVE, EXHAUST, IMITATE, IMPROVE, OPERATE, OVERRUN, PREEMPT, SUCKDRY 8 Letters DRAWUPON, CALLUPON, EXERCISE, PROGRESS, SQUANDER, ACCROACH, ARROGATE, COLONISE, COLONIZE, INFRINGE, PRACTICE, SIMULATE, TAKEOVER, PRESTIGE, EASEMENT 9 Letters ADVANTAGE, DISSIPATE, HABITUATE, PRACTISES, PREOCCUPY, SUBJUGATE 10 Letters BLEEDWHITE, DERIVEFROM, IMPOSEUPON, MANIPULATE, MONOPOLISE, MONOPOLIZE, PLAGIARISE, PLAGIARIZE, PREPOSSESS 11 Letters APPROPRIATE, PRESUMEUPON, REQUISITION

