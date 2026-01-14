If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Makeshift Blade, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Makeshift Blade – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Makeshift Blade.

4 letters – SHIV

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Makeshift Blade. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters XES, ULU 4 Letters SHIV, BARN, TIRE, RAFT, KNEE, DOSS, OREO, SNEE, MOWS, TILE 5 Letters SHIVS, SHANK, TIRES, CRATE, RULER, ROOST, FROND, ROWER, PARER, PARED 6 Letters LEANTO, SHODDY, SCRAPS, CUTTER 7 Letters TAPEDON, JURYRIG, UTENSIL, TOMBOLA 8 Letters JURYRIGS, JELLYJAR, STOPGAPS, TABLETOP, SPREADER, GRIPPING 9 Letters SAFETYPIN, NIGHTLIFE 10 Letters SLISANDDIS 11 Letters JURYRIGGING, HUMMINGCOMB 12 Letters HOMEMADEBOMB 14 Letters STOPGAPMEASURE 15 Letters MOLOTOVCOCKTAIL

