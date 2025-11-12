If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Malicious Damage, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Malicious Damage – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Malicious Damage.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 29 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters HEX 4 Letters PONS 5 Letters ARSON 6 Letters MAYHEM, VANDAL 7 Letters GREEVIL, MEDULLA 8 Letters SABOTAGE, SABOTEUR, USUFRUCT 9 Letters VANDALISM, VANDALISE, VANDALIZE, RAPIDSPIN, SABOTAGED 10 Letters SANGHA1988, VINDICTIVE, ANCIENTURN 11 Letters PARSONSNOSE, NIGHTYNIGHT, MERRICK1995 12 Letters LADYTREMAINE, WHATISVANDAL 14 Letters JAREDSULLINGER, ROBOTSTAKEOVER, SPIKEDBRACELET 17 Letters MALICIOUSMISCHIEF 29 Letters EVANSMARSHALLCOVBERTOLASA1973

