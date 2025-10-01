Mark Ruffalo Finally Settles Hulk vs Superman Debate

Summary:

Hulk and Superman are the strongest beings of their respective universe.

However, we have never seen them fight or have we?

Well, Mark Ruffalo himself has answered who wins in a fight between Hulk and Superman.

Hulk and Superman are two of the strongest superheroes in comic book history. Both the heroes have dominated Marvel and DC, respectively, and have long been the subject of the conversation about who’s the strongest in their own respective universes.

Technically, both characters are considered immortal, with countless comics exploring their near-limitless strength. Yet, despite multiple crossovers, there has been no perfect answer for who would win in a fight between Superman and Hulk. However, Mark Ruffalo seems to have an answer.

Mark Ruffalo Thinks Hulk Will Beat Superman

In a conversation with Mehdi Hasan for Zeteo, the MCU actor answered some rapid-fire questions. When asked by Hasan who would win in a fight, Marvel’s Hulk or DC’s Superman, Ruffalo, without hesitation, said, “Hulk.” To this, Hasan asked, “Hulk or Red Hulk?” Ruffalo, without budging, said Hulk again as he stated, “No one beats the Hulk. Not even the Red Hulk.”

It would be quite fun to see Ruffalo’s Hulk and David Corenswet’s Superman clash in a crossover movie. Ruffalo has previously expressed his appreciation for DCU head James Gunn, as he said, “I would say, hire James Gunn, because nobody does it better.” While a Hulk-Superman crossover would be fun to witness, the question is, is Hulk really the obvious winner?

Can Hulk Really Beat the Man of Steel in Battle

Superman and Hulk fighting in comics | Credit: Marvel Comics

The conversation of who can beat whom is much more complex than it looks. Superman clearly has increased speed, which, paired with his ability to fly, gives him an edge over Banner. Superman is also quite intelligent compared to the daft Hulk. He can literally zap the Hulk with lasers from a distance without the green behemoth being able to do anything.

That said, the only upper hand Hulk has over Superman is Kryptonite. However, only Professor Hulk would be smart enough to use Kryptonite against Superman. However, Professor Hulk is also one of the weaker iterations of Hulk, making Bruce Banner’s victory quite unlikely.

Who Has Won in a Marvel/DC Crossover

There are technically only two major crossover events in Marvel and DC comics where the two icons have clashed. Both of them end with Superman winning. While a lot of heated debate has surrounded who would win in a fight, the majority of the art is usually fan-made. So, if you were to go by the official source, Superman beats Hulk in a fair fight.