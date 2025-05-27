Mark Ruffalo May Return as the Hulk in Upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Mark Ruffalo is gearing up to step back into the shoes of Bruce Banner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the next chapter in the MCU’s popular Spider-Man saga. Known for transforming into the unstoppable green monster, the Hulk, Ruffalo’s return adds a thrilling twist to this brand-new Peter Parker adventure.

The film is part of the MCU’s Phase 6 and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man behind Shang-Chi, the film is set to bring back Tom Holland in the lead role as Spider-Man, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon returning as MJ and Ned, promising another thrilling ride for fans.

Banner’s Role in the Story

Bruce Banner as Hulk | Credits: Marvel Studios

According to Nexus Point News, Mark Ruffalo will have a substantial role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day instead of just another brief cameo. While specific plot details remain under wraps as of now, Ruffalo’s character is expected to play a key role in the story. It is not yet clear whether Banner will appear as Professor Hulk, Savage Hulk, or remain in his human form.

Given his scientific expertise, Banner is likely to serve as a mentor to Peter Parker, especially considering the challenges Peter faces following No Way Home. This will mark Ruffalo’s tenth main appearance in the MCU, following his last role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where Banner was shown shifting between his human and Professor Hulk forms. His part in Brand New Day could either continue that storyline or take it in a fresh direction.

Spider-Man and MJ | Credits: Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to begin filming in London in late July 2025 and is expected to wrap production by fall. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and written by Spider-Man screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon also set to appear in smaller roles. Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas have joined the cast in undisclosed parts. Michael Mando is reportedly in talks to return as Mac Gargan, last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, while Steven Yeun is also rumoured to be involved in a mysterious role.

A Title Straight from the Comics

Tom Holland as Spider-Man | Credits: Marvel Studios

As opposed to the other MCU Spider-Man movies, Brand New Day refers to a particular comic book storyline. In the comics, the “Brand New Day” storyline is the continued life of Peter Parker after he restarts his life at tremendous personal sacrifice. The arc deals with Peter rebuilding his relationships and identity after the world forgets who he was.

The MCU’s version may explore similar themes, especially after No Way Home left Peter without friends, family, or recognition. Introducing Bruce Banner into that setting opens the door for scientific collaboration, emotional support, or prepares for even greater challenges tied to the broader MCU timeline. The story could also see Spider-Man face a berserk Hulk, which is sure to be a clash for the ages.

The Hulk’s Legacy and Future

Bruce Banner as Hulk | Credits: Marvel Studios

In the MCU, Ruffalo’s Banner has played a critical role since The Avengers, acting as both a powerhouse and a scientific mind. His evolution into Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame merged his intellect with his brute strength. He last appeared in She-Hulk, where it was revealed that he now has a son, Skaar, who was introduced in the show’s finale.

If Banner returns in Brand New Day, it could be to set up his future in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are expected to close out Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With him returning as Hulk and Robert Downey Jr returning as Doctor Doom, it will be interesting to see what Phase 6 has in store for fans.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026, one week later than its original date. It will be part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to connect to future Avengers films.

With Peter Parker starting fresh and Bruce Banner potentially stepping into a guiding role, the stage is being set for a more mature and grounded Spider-Man story. Ruffalo’s involvement hints at deeper ties to the MCU’s future, and fans will hope that the film manages to stick to landing just like the previous installations and give them an exciting new adventure.