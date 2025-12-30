If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Marking With Distinct Symbol, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Marking With Distinct Symbol – Crossword Clue Answers

5 letters – STAMP

STAMP 6 letters – BADGES

BADGES 9 letters – SIGNATURE, TRADEMARK

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters DOT, TIE, PIN 4 Letters SCAR, MOLE, SIGN, TYPE, MACE, RING, ROSE, WAND, STAG, SPOT 5 Letters STAMP, TOTEM, TOKEN, FLASH, BADGE, MOTIF, TRAIT, RINGS, SIGNS, CODES, NOTES, REBUS, NETES, ICONS, BATON, CHAIN, CROSS, DRESS, EAGLE, MEDAL, SPOTS, STAFF, APLUS, APART, CLEAR, OTHER, SHARP 6 Letters MACRON, ENSIGN, ACCENT, EMBLEM, BADGES, CACHET, BADGER, ARMORY, BUTTON, COLLAR, FASCES, LIVERY, MANTLE, SYMBOL, TARTAN, STIGMA, ABLAZE 7 Letters BADGERS, CACHETS, INSIGNE, MARKING, PATTERN, REGALIA, STRIPES, THISTLE, UNIFORM, EVIDENT, SEVERAL, UNALIKE 8 Letters HERALDRY, SHAMROCK, SWASTIKA, STIGMATA, SEPARATE, INSIGNIA, ALLEGORY, BADGERED 9 Letters CHARACTER, SIGNATURE, SLOTHBEAR, TRADEMARK, LINEAMENT, DIACRITIC, PICTOGRAM 10 Letters SIGNATURES, DECORATION, FIGUREHEAD, FLEURDELIS, DIFFERENCE 11 Letters DIFFERENTIA, SERVICEMARK 13 Letters ACCENTUATIONS 15 Letters HAMMERANDSICKLE 18 Letters SKULLANDCROSSBONES

