Marvel’s Hidden Message? What do Different Dates in Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Actually Mean

Blink and you’ll miss them, but these numbers could be Marvel’s boldest multiverse hint yet.

by Umair Nakade
by Umair Nakade

  • The Avengers: Doomsday trailer hides timestamps and codes that may point to exact moments when the MCU timeline fractured.
  • From Loki’s escape to Clint Barton’s time jump, small Endgame decisions could now fuel a multiversal collapse.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about the different dates shown in the Avengers: Doomsday trailers.
Marvel’s Hidden Message? What the Dates in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Really Mean

Now that the official teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday have finally been released, fans are discussing every frame. If you paid attention to the last few seconds of the teasers, you must have noticed some baffling numbers flashing on-screen. Are these errors, glitches, or secret codes from the Russo Brothers? These are dates, however, what do they mean? Here’s what the dates in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday trailers mean.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Dates – Endgame Theory

A still from endgame - Marvel’s Hidden Message? What the Dates in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Really Mean
Avengers and Loki as seen in Avengers: Endgame teaser | Credits: Marvel

The most exciting theory so far suggests that text in the teasers corresponds with very specific timestamps from Avengers: Endgame, indicating when timelines diverged. 

For example, in Thor’s teaser, they hinted at the code 1e17ber02020, which translates to the timestamp 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 20 seconds. This coincides with the scene in 2012 when the Avengers captured Loki, right before he escaped and created an alternate reality branch.

Meanwhile, the Steve Rogers trailer teaser displays the code, 1e24ber02020, which translates to 1 hour, 24 minutes, 20 seconds. In Endgame, this is the precise moment Bruce Banner convinces the Ancient One that they will return the Infinity Stones to their exact original moments.

A still from endgame - Marvel’s Hidden Message? What the Dates in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Really Mean
Ancient One and Banner as seen in Avengers: Endgame teaser | Credits: Marvel

The recent X-Men teaser had the code, 1 é00 bre: Ø02 0, which gives us the 1:02:00 timestamp. At this moment in Endgame, Clint Barton goes back in time and returns with a baseball glove in his hand. Some speculate that this small change is what sent the timeline down a dark path.

It’s amusing to consider that, at that particular intersection, there might have been three versions Steve Rogers within a single timeline: 2012, Time Heist, and the one returning the stones. If Old Steve was lurking in the background, he’d be a fourth. Maybe the Endgame re-release will show an incursion caused by these overlaps.

Do the Dates Point to a Major Comic Book Connection?

A still of Doom - Marvel’s Hidden Message? What the Dates in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Really Mean
New look of Doom in Avengers: Doomsday | Credits: Marvel Studios

If we look at the strings of characters found in the trailers, things become even stranger. 1e24ber02020 in the Captain America teaser and 1e17ber02020 in the Thor teaser both stand out. One popular theory is that these represent dates. While October 17th and 24th, 2020, don’t ring any bells, switching the month to January provides a massive clue.

Marvel Comics’ Doctor Doom #4 was released on January 17th. Doom tries to clear his name after being blamed for a black hole experiment that quickly turned into a disaster. He fights Taskmaster and M.O.D.O.K., but more importantly, believes he is destined to save humanity. This could hint that Doom’s motivation in Avengers: Doomsday will mirror Tony Stark’s desire to protect Earth, particularly saving the multiverse. We all know how that went.

Are Fans Overthinking, or Is This a Sign Marvel Is Back?

To some, these codes are simply visual flourishes meant to fuel hype. But for others, the depth of theorizing itself proves one important thing: people are paying close attention again.

Since Endgame, superhero fatigue has dulled excitement. The fact that fans are dissecting frames, timestamps, and numbers suggests Avengers: Doomsday may finally reignite the obsession that made the MCU unstoppable.

