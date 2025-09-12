Marvel Takes Over Fortnite Blitz Royale With Stark Island Update

Friday, September 12, brings huge changes to Fortnite Blitz Royale. You’re getting a brand new Stark Island location plus a lot of Marvel gear that’ll change how you play. This update is packed with superhero items that make the game way more fun.

What’s New in Fortnite Blitz Royale Stark Island

The new Stark Island coming this weekend isn’t just a copy of the one in Nexus War. Epic Games redesigned it to work better with Blitz mode. You will find it has better loot spawns and more places to hide when things get crazy. The island feels different from other locations. It has that high-tech Stark Industries vibe

Back in Chapter 2 Season 4, Stark Industries POI was a large tech factory introduced during the Marvel crossover season. It featured one main building and two smaller ones nearby. Inside, there were lounges and engineering rooms, including the area where Iron Man appeared as an NPC boss. After defeating him, players could collect his Unibeam, Repulsors, and Key Card.

Marvel Weapons You Can Use in Fortnite Blitz Royale

This update adds four new Marvel weapons to Blitz:

Weapons Details

Stark Industries Energy Rifle Shoots energy blasts with good range

Iron Man Flight Kit Lets you fly around the map

War Machine’s Arsenal Heavy weapons for big damage

War Machine’s Hover Jets Quick movement and short flights

These weapons spawn around Stark Island and other Marvel locations. The Iron Man Flight Kit is probably the best one because flying gives you a huge advantage in Blitz’s fast matches. The update makes Blitz Royale mode feel fresh again. With all these Marvel items and the new Stark Island, your matches will be more exciting than before.

Awesome Exotics Week Coming Soon

Epic Games also announced Awesome Exotics week. During this event, the loot pool will only have Exotic weapons. This means every weapon you find will be special and powerful. This event will make matches really intense since everyone will have strong gear.

This event will make matches really intense since everyone will have strong gear. It’s perfect if you want to try different weapon types without worrying about finding good loot. Ready for a new week in Blitz Royale?