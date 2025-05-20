Marvel Rivals 20250522 Patch Notes Update: Immortal Bundles, Extended Events, and Fixes

Marvel Rivals is rolling out a new patch on May 22nd, 2025, at 09:00 UTC. This update brings in new cosmetic items, extends a popular event, improves game features for a better user experience, and fixes annoying bugs. You can download the update seamlessly without any downtime, so you can quickly get back to playing right after. Here are all the things coming in the Marvel Rivals 20250522 patch notes update.

The third May update for Marvel Rivals is all about making the game smoother and more fun to play. Overall, it brings small changes that help improve the game for everyone.

New In-Store

Two powerful characters with cosmic connections are getting stunning new bundles in this update:

Scarlet Witch – Immortal Sovereign Bundle. Adam Warlock – Immortal Avatar Bundle.

These bundles won’t be available immediately when the patch drops. They’ll appear in the store starting on May 23rd, 2025, at 02:00 AM UTC – about 17 hours after the patch itself. Mark your calendars if you want to grab them as soon as they drop!

Hellfire Gala: Moments Event Extended

The Hellfire Gala: Moments event is getting a full week extension and will now end on May 30th, 2025, at 09:00 AM UTC. This gives you more time to finish challenges and grab limited-time rewards. If you haven’t had a chance to play or you’re still working through the event, now’s your chance to catch up. The event is based on the X-Men’s annual gala and includes special challenges and rewards themed around Marvel’s mutant heroes.

New Features

The May 22 update introduces three quality-of-life improvements that should make your Marvel Rivals experience more customizable:

Store Layout Update

The store now has two clearer pages: one for new items and one with recommended picks based on your gameplay.

Default Costume Voices

You can now keep a character’s original voice even when using different skins. To access this option:

Go to Settings. Select the Audio tab. Look for the Use Default Costume Voices toggle.

Spray Limit Increased

You can now use up to 5 sprays per match, giving you more ways to express yourself in-game.

Bug Fixes

Marvel Rivals 20250522 patch notes update also addresses several bugs across different areas of the game:

System & Features

Tournament details now open the right page.

Top-ranked players no longer get reset by mistake.

Mouse cursor stays visible after switching heroes.

Spectator mode no longer freezes after pausing.

Maps and Modes Fixes

The update addresses some structural issues in two popular maps:

Klyntar Map

Spider-Islands Map

The patch notes don’t list the exact structural issues, but they likely fixed things like players getting stuck, collision problems, or spots that gave unfair advantages.

Heroes

Four heroes have received specific bug fixes to improve their gameplay:

Doctor Strange Mantis Emma Frost Mister Fantastic

Doctor Strange – His ultimate no longer blocks Human Torch’s Primary attacks.

– His ultimate no longer blocks Human Torch’s Primary attacks. Mantis – A rare but annoying bug where heroes affected by Mantis’ Spore Slumber wouldn’t wake up after taking damage has been fixed.

– A rare but annoying bug where heroes affected by Mantis’ Spore Slumber wouldn’t wake up after taking damage has been fixed. Emma Frost – Players using Emma Frost would sometimes experience texture glitches when viewing from first-person in diamond form. This visual bug has been fixed.

– Players using Emma Frost would sometimes experience texture glitches when viewing from first-person in diamond form. This visual bug has been fixed. Mister Fantastic – He can now use his Flexible Elongation ability through Doctor Strange’s portals without issues.

Console-Specific Fix

The UI icons for Chrono Shield Cards were overlapping with Controller icons on the console mode selection screen. This has been fixed for better visual clarity.

Updating your Marvel Rivals game is quick and simple:

When the patch goes live on May 22nd, 2025, at 09:00 UTC, restart your game if it’s already running. The game will automatically download the update. Once the download completes, log in and enjoy all the new features.

Since there’s no server downtime with this update, you can get back to playing as soon as the download finishes!