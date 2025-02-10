Marvel Rivals: 3 Best Strategists With Highest Healing Output in Season 1

Strategists in Marvel Rivals are the catalysts that keep the team alive during clashes. There are a total of eight Strategists in Season 1, but some are simply better than others. If you’re looking to play as a healer and can’t decide who the best one is, you’re in the right place. This guide provides a list of the best Strategists with the highest healing output in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

A Strategist’s main role in a match is to heal. Therefore, characters that provide the highest healing reign supreme over others. So, which Strategists offer the highest total healing in Marvel Rivals Season 1?

3. Luna Snow

Ranking third among Strategists the best strategists is Luna Snow, thanks to her simple yet highly effective kit. She offers high healing output and is easy to use, making her a staple choice for many players. She can burst-heal critical teammates by combining Ice Arts (Shift) with Share the Stage (E).

When she activates Ice Arts, she becomes a powerful damage dealer. Her basic attacks turn into piercing projectiles that heal teammates while dealing high damage. This ability can completely change the outcome of many fights.

Her ultimate ability, called Fate of Both Worlds, is her strongest asset, making her team nearly unkillable for a significant duration. This ultimate counters most enemy attacks, except for certain ultimates like Jeff’s and Iron Man’s. With these kits, Luna Snow can easily get more than 40,000 healing per match with not that sweaty effort.

Despite her power, Luna Snow has a 49.7% win rate in competitive mode, which is lower than some other healers. However, this is mainly because she has the highest pick rate in the game at 20.7%, meaning players across all skill levels rely on her as their primary healer.

2. Cloak and Dagger

Taking the second spot among the highest healing capability Strategiests in Season 1 is Cloak and Dagger. Dagger’s healing potential is unmatched, but she requires precise timing and good positioning to maximize her effectiveness. When played correctly, Dagger can heal up to 50,000 HP per match. This is achievable by perfectly timing the Veil of Lightforce (E) and Dagger Storm (RMB) abilities.

Dagger’s basic healing bounces off surfaces, meaning it can heal teammates even if they are out of sight, making them incredibly effective in tight spaces. Additionally, her left-click healing is targeted, removing the need for precise aim.

With the Season 1 buff, Cloak and Dagger’s ultimate ability is now a game-changer. The healing per tick, duration, and number of charges have all been increased, making it a dominant tool in fights. In the previous season, their ultimate was often overlooked, but now it is a force to be feared.

What makes Cloak and Dagger even more versatile is their ability to switch to DPS mode by transforming into Cloak. His basic attack functions similarly to Scarlet Witch’s, requiring minimal aiming while still dealing high damage. Like Luna Snow, Cloak and Dagger has a relatively low win rate of 46.7%, but this is due to their high pick rate of 20.6%, making her the second most-picked character in competitive mode. Overall, when played correctly, Dagger can easily be the highest-healing character in a match.

1. Rocket Raccoon

The number one Strategist with the highest healing output is the fuzzy yet formidable Rocket Raccoon. While this pick might be controversial, the stats speak for themselves—his win rate at 53.20% and total healing output prove that he is currently the best healer to use in a match.

His healing ability is over-time, but he can maintain sustained healing simply by holding right-click. His healing has an extremely long range, meaning he can heal dive heroes and airborne teammates effortlessly. By fully committing to healing instead of dealing damage (which is how healers are intended to play), Rocket Raccoon can surpass 50,000 total healing per match, thanks to his AoE healing projectile that affects multiple teammates rather than a single target.

There you go! Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger, and Luna Snow are the top Strategists with the highest healing output for Marvel Rivals current meta. Each of these characters can provide massive healing when played correctly. So, make sure to practice and become the ultimate healer for your team!