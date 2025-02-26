Marvel Rivals: 5 Best Heroes to Team Up with Human Torch

Human Torch is now officially a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, introduced in Update 1.5. Players have been enjoying Human Torch, especially with new combos and team-up abilities. However, some heroes are particularly effective when paired with him. In this guide, we will list the five best heroes to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals.

Best Heroes to Team Up With Human Torch

Human Torch is a new Duelist in Marvel Rivals. His kit excels in both crowd control and damage, making him a powerful threat. As a new flying hero, he can wreak havoc on the enemy backline. However, to truly maximize his potential, he needs the perfect team-up combo and synergy. Here are the five best heroes to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals:

1. Storm

The first and most obvious choice is Storm. Human Torch and Storm have a new team-up ability called Burning Hurricane. This ability activates when Human Torch’s ultimate is combined with Storm’s, unleashing a devastating fiery hurricane. This combination is so powerful that it could even surpass Luna Snow’s ultimate. This proves to be a game-changing meta, especially since Luna Snow’s ultimate is widely considered the strongest in the game.

Not to mention, there are currently no counter-ultimates that can handle Human Torch and Storm’s team-up ability. However, we have created a guide on which heroes to use to prevent Human Torch and Storm from teaming up in the game.

2. Invisible Woman

With The Thing and Human Torch now introduced, the Fantastic Four family is finally complete, unlocking the full team’s ultimate ability called Fantasti-Force. This team-up ability grants The Thing, Human Torch, and Mister Fantastic bonus damage reduction and continuous passive healing.

This is an incredibly useful buff for Human Torch, as he is a Duelist who often dives into enemy lines using his Flaming Meteor skill. With the added shield and healing, Human Torch can handle more damage while devastating the enemy backline.

3. Moon Knight

The third hero is Moon Knight. Human Torch can trap enemies inside his Pyro Prison, where they take significant damage if they pass through the firewall. When combined with Moon Knight’s bouncing projectile, especially with an ankh inside, it will become a lethal combo against low-HP heroes like Strategists or long-range Duelists.

Additionally, Pyro Prison can hold enemies in place while Moon Knight unleashes his AoE ultimate, maximizing its damage potential. Just make sure to communicate well with your team to coordinate the combo and continuously dominate the enemy backline.

4. Mantis

For a Stragetist, Mantis is the best hero to team up with Human Torch, aside from Invisible Woman. Mantis can heal Human Torch from a distance easily, which is crucial since he will often be airborne. Her damage buff is also highly beneficial, giving Human Torch even more burst damage for his Pyro Prison and Flame Field abilities.

While her ultimate may not be fully optimized for flying heroes like Human Torch, her basic healing and damage buff make her the perfect support choice for him.

5. Thor

Last but not least is Thor. As a Vanguard, Thor can deal massive damage during team fights, quickly melting enemy health bars. Human Torch is the perfect hero to finish off what Thor starts. By placing Flame Fields, or even better, Flaming Tornadoes, on enemies being chased by Thor, Human Torch can easily secure kills and swing fights in his team’s favor.

Additionally, Thor’s Lightning Realm skills create a force field that damages enemies when they try to escape. When combined with Pyro Prison, enemies have little to no chance of surviving. Just remember to target healers first before focusing on tanks and Duelists to maximize your teams’ effectiveness.

Those are the best heroes to team up with Human Torch in Marvel Rivals. However, even with the best team-ups, communication and strategy are still key to making the most of Human Torch’s kit. Be sure to coordinate with your team to execute combos effectively and save New York from Vampires!