Marvel Rivals: 5 Best Heroes to Team Up with The Thing

The Thing, a new Vanguard introduced in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5, is here to bring Clobberin’ Time to the battlefield. While most heroes can benefit from pairing with a strong Vanguard like The Thing, some heroes stand out as particularly effective teammates. In this guide, I will list the five best heroes to team up with The Thing in Marvel Rivals.

Best Heroes to Team Up With The Thing

Benjamin Grimm is here and ready to shake the battlefield in Marvel Rivals. With his incredible crowd control abilities, he is a solid Vanguard who is great in not only charging but also smashing and shielding. His kit makes him a frontline powerhouse, so the best heroes to team up with The Thing are those who can help him break through the enemy backline and enhance his durability. Here are the best heroes to team up with The Thing in Marvel Rivals:

1. Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman is by far the best hero to team up with The Thing. Just like with Human Torch, they share the Fantasti-Force team-up ability, which grants The Thing enhanced durability through damage reduction and extra healing. Since The Thing often charges into enemy lines and leaps around the battlefield, these buffs are crucial for keeping him alive while he disrupts opponents.

His ultimate, Clobberin’ Time, can stun enemies when it hits them. This creates the perfect opportunity for Invisible Woman to use her Psionic Vortex and Force Physics. With these, she can pull the stunned enemies toward your team’s side, allowing a powerful combo that can quickly defeat any enemy.

2. Wolverine

Next up is Wolverine. Similar to Hulk, The Thing has a team-up ability with Wolverine called Cosmic Fastball, where he can throw Wolverine toward a target direction. However, what sets this apart—and makes it superior to Hulk’s version—is that The Thing can follow up immediately with his own skills.

After launching Wolverine, The Thing can use Embattled Leap to jump toward him, allowing both heroes to dive into the enemy backline together. This combo also grants them extra damage reduction, making it a powerful initiation tool. By combining this with Yancy Street Charge, the enemy team will be left in shambles. However, to sustain this aggressive playstyle, it’s crucial to have long-range healers like Mantis or Rocket Raccoon for support.

3. Rocket Racoon

As mentioned earlier, The Thing needs long-range healers to support his aggressive playstyle, and Rocket Raccoon is the perfect teammate for this role.

While Invisible Woman provides durability through their team-up ability, Rocket Raccoon excels at keeping The Thing healed even when he charges deep into enemy lines. His consistent long-range healing ensures The Thing can stay in the fight longer, making him even more effective as a frontline Vanguard.

4. Magik

Magik is an exceptional partner for The Thing. As a diver and brawler, she excels in both AoE and single-target damage, making her an ideal teammate to follow up on The Thing’s aggressive initiations. Here are the things you can do with The Thing and Magik combo:

First, she can chain her abilities with The Thing’s Yancy Street Charge . After enemies are stunned and launched into the air, Magik can quickly follow up with Stepping Discs and Umbral Incursion , dealing massive damage.

. After enemies are stunned and launched into the air, Magik can quickly follow up with and , dealing massive damage. Second, Magik’s passive grants her bonus armor whenever she hits an enemy with her sword. When combined with The Thing’s Embattled Leap, this synergy makes her incredibly tanky and hard to take down.

Together, they form a deadly combination, able to disrupt enemies while staying durable in long fights.

5. Mister Fantastic

Last but not least is Mister Fantastic. As The Thing’s best friend and leader of the Fantastic Four, he is also a great partner in Marvel Rivals.

Mister Fantastic’s Flexible Elongation helps support allies diving into enemy lines , giving both himself and The Thing extra armor for better durability.

helps , giving both himself and The Thing extra armor for better durability. His cleave attack works well with The Thing’s Yancy Street Charge or Clobberin’ Time. After The Thing stuns enemies, Mister Fantastic can swing his elastic arms to deal heavy damage in a wide area.

Together, they can chase down enemies, disrupt their positioning, and break enemy strategies, making them one of the strongest frontline duos in Marvel Rivals.

So that is all! The five best heroes to team up with The Thing in Marvel Rivals. Whether it’s extra shields and damage reduction from Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic, or an aggressive dive strategy with Wolverine, these synergies can be devastating for enemies and help secure team fights and victories. Good luck!