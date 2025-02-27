Marvel Rivals: 5 Hidden Mechanics to Improve Your Gameplay

Becoming the best in Marvel Rivals of course requires practice and teamwork, but there are also some hidden mechanics that can significantly enhance your gameplay. From in-game settings to advanced mechanics, these hidden features can give you an edge over your opponents. Here are five hidden mechanics in Marvel Rivals to help you improve your gameplay!

1. Turning On KO Announcement

Ever get frustrated when Spider-Man or Black Panther opponent silently eliminates your Strateigst, leading to a disorganized team wipe? Often, players don’t realize their backline is being attacked, which results in poor coordination and lost fights. To fix this issue, there’s an important setting that surprisingly isn’t enabled by default:

Open Settings in Marvel Rivals. Go to the Audio tab Open the Combat Mix tab. Scroll down to KO Sound Cue. Turn on Announce when a teammate is KO’d.

By enabling this, you’ll hear a notification sound whenever a teammate gets KO’d. This helps you stay aware of fights outside your vision, prevent miscommunication, and maintain better team coordination.

2. Namor’s Blessing of the Deep Settings

Namor’s Blessing of the Deep (Shift) ability is an incredibly powerful skill when used correctly. To maximize its effectiveness, you’ll need to adjust a hidden setting in the options:

Open Settings in Marvel Rivals. Go to the Keyboard tab, then open the Combat sub-tab. Change Hero Settings to Namor. Scroll down to the Hero tab. Turn on Hold to Activate Blessing of the Deep.

By enabling this setting, you’ll gain full control over how long you stay in the bubble. Simply hold Shift to extend its duration. This allows you to perfectly time it to withstand deadly ultimates like Iron Man’s, Magneto’s, or Thor’s, ensuring you survive and counterattack effectively.

3. Groot’s Fast Wall Building

Groot’s wall-building ability is his best skill, allowing him to block enemy pathways, projectiles, and even ultimates. But did you know there’s a hidden mechanic that can make his wall placement faster and more efficient? Instead of placing walls one by one, you can actually drag your Shift key to immediately create two connected walls in a single motion. This technique allows you to:

Quickly block enemy attacks and ultimates.

Seal off choke points faster.

Provide instant cover for teammates.

You can always try to master this drag-and-place method in the Practice Range. This hidden mechanic will significantly improve your defensive plays and make Groot an even stronger frontline protector.

4. Loki’s Ultimate Confirmation Setting

One frustrating error you might encounter while playing Loki and using his ultimate in a team fight is misclicking your target and mimicking the wrong person. Transforming into the wrong character can be disastrous for your team, especially if you have planned a combo strategy together and accidentally ruin it due to a misclick. To avoid this mistake, you can adjust the ultimate’s behavior:

Open Settings in Marvel Rivals. Select Keyboard, then click the Combat tab. Select Loki as your hero. Scroll down until you find the Hero tab. Turn on Double Confirmation for God of Mischief.

With this setting enabled, the game will ask for confirmation after you use Loki’s ultimate and select a target to transform intro. You can confirm by clicking LMB or cancel by clicking RMB. Now that you know this, you will never accidentally transform into the wrong character again.

5. Turning Off Spider-Man and Venom Auto Swing

The last and probably most important setting to adjust if you are playing Spider-Man or Venom, is turning off their Auto Swing feature. These are the steps:

Open Settings in Marvel Rivals. Select Keyboard open the Combat tab. Sselect Spider-Man or Venom as your hero. Scroll down until you find the Hero tab. Turn off Automatic Swing / Easy Swing.

By doing this, you’ll gain full control over your web swings, allowing you to aim and move naturally as intended. Remember that you still need to move your crosshair in the direction you want to swing. Changing this settings is crucial for perfecting your Spider-Man and Venom gameplay.

Mastering these hidden mechanics can give you a significant advantage in Marvel Rivals. By enabling KO announcements, optimizing Namor’s Blessing of the Deep, utilizing Groot’s fast wall building technique, setting up Loki’s ultimate confirmation, and taking full control of Spider-Man and Venom’s swing mechanics, you’ll quickly notice improved performance and more victories on the battlefield. You might even get Lord Icon more quickly for your favorite hero.