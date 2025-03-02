Marvel Rivals: 6 Best Duelists With the Highest Mobility in Season 1.5

Being a Duelist in Marvel Rivals requires precision, agility, and quick decision-making. Some Duelists possess exceptional mobility, allowing them to outmaneuver opponents with ease. In this guide, we will highlight the six best Duelists with the highest mobility in Marvel Rivals.

1. Spider-Man

Abilities That Make Spider-Man a Strong Duelist Details Web-Swing (Shift) Shoot a strand of webbing to swing. Get Over Here! (E) Shoot webbing to reel in the hit enemy. If the enemy is tagged with a Spider-Tracer, Spider-Man will get pulled to them instead. Thwip and Flip Perform a double jump. Wall Crawl Press Space to wall crawl, and while crawling, left-click to sprint.

Why does Spider-Man have high mobility in Marvel Rivals?

He can swing around at high speed using his Shift skill, which has a low cooldown.

using his Shift skill, which has a low cooldown. He can double jump and crawl on walls, making every surface on the map his playground.

Spider-Man is the fastest and most mobile Duelist in Marvel Rivals. His Web-Swing (Shift) skill is his key ability, letting him sneak into the backline and land a guaranteed kill combo. Another key mobility skill is Get Over Here! If you hit an enemy with a Spider-Tracer, pressing E will pull you toward the tagged enemy. At higher levels of play, this skill is used strategically, making Spider-Man a difficult target to catch and eliminate.

His ability to crawl on walls and double jump also further enhances his agility. However, he is one of the most challenging characters to master in Marvel Rivals, with a very steep learning curve. But with practice, the reward is worth it. Playing as the lightning-fast Spider-Man is incredibly satisfying.

2. Iron Fist

Abilities That Make Iron Fist a Strong Duelist Details K’un-Lun Kick (Shift) Dash forward, delivering a flying kick when hitting an enemy or reaching full range, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Damage increases with lower enemy health. Crane Leap (Space) Perform up to three consecutive jumps while airborne. Wall Runner Run horizontally along the walls.

Why does Iron Fist have high mobility in Marvel Rivals?

He can jump up to three times while airborne.

while airborne. He can run horizontally along walls.

along walls. He has skills that allow him to close gaps and chase enemies, even fast-flying ones.

While not as fast as Spider-Man, the sound of Iron Fist strikes more fear into enemies—he is deadly and incredibly fast. If Iron Fist is chasing you, you have only two options: fight him or die. Running away is not an option because he will catch up with ease.

His K’un-Lun Kick (Shift) skill allows him to dash forward at incredible speed. On top of that, his basic attacks passively close gaps, making him a relentless pursuer. His Crane Leap (Space) and Wall Runner passive abilities also enhance his mobility. With all these abilities combined, Iron Fist can chase down any target in almost any situation.

3. Star-Lord

Abilities That Make Star-Lord a Strong Duelist Details Stellar Shift (RMB) Dodge in the direction of movement and swiftly reload. Invincible during movement. Rocket Propulsion (Shift) Boost and soar forward. Galactic Legend (Q) Engage in free-flight and lock onto enemies in sight.

Why does Star-Lord have high mobility in Marvel Rivals?

His skills grant him the ability to fly freely at high speed.

at high speed. He has a dash skill that provides invincibility while executing it.

Star-Lord can fly fast and freely with his Rocket Propulsion (Shift) skill, making him great at flanking enemies or chasing airborne targets. His ultimate, Galactic Legend, boosts his mobility even more by giving him unlimited flight. His agility is further enhanced by his Stellar Shift (RMB) skill, which lets him dodge in any direction while briefly becoming invincible. It can avoid any attack or skill, but timing it right takes practice.

4. Moon Knight

Abilities That Make Moon Knight a Strong Duelist Details Night Glider (Shift) Hold Shift to glide. Moonlight Hook (F) Launch a frontal grappling hook that pulls Moon Knight toward it. Rising Leap (Space) Perform a double jump.

Why does Moon Knight have high mobility in Marvel Rivals?

He can grapple to surfaces and reposition himself in high areas , making it difficult to be noticed.

and , making it difficult to be noticed. His double jump is exceptionally high , allowing him to switch positions with ease.

, allowing him to switch positions with ease. He can glide around effortlessly.

Moon Knight is a simple hero, but it takes experience to play well. As a strong Duelist, his power comes from positioning, which is why he has multiple mobility skills.

His Moonlight Hook (F) launches a grappling hook that pulls him to a surface, allowing him to reposition in high areas where enemies will have a hard time noticing or hitting him. This creates the perfect opportunity to place his Ankhs and attack enemy backlines freely. When cornered or needing to reposition, his Rising Leap grants an exceptionally high double jump. In most cases, this pairs perfectly with his Night Glider (Shift) skill, allowing him to glide and find better positions to engage or escape.

5. Black Panther

Abilities That Make Black Panther a Strong Duelist Details Spirit Rend (Shift) Lunge forward and deal damage to enemies. Vibranium Mark produces Bonus Health and refreshes the ability. Subtle Step (Space) Hold Space to run on a wall; perform a jump after detaching from the wall.

Why does Black Panther have high mobility in Marvel Rivals?

His passive skill grants him the ability to run on walls and double jump .

. When used correctly, Spirit Rend can be both a deadly and highly agile skill.

Black Panther is one of the hardest characters to master in Marvel Rivals. However, with enough practice and skillful execution, he becomes one of the fastest and most agile heroes, leaving enemies little time to react.

If executed correctly, his Spirit Rend (Shift) skill can be used without a cooldown, allowing for more than 10 dashes in a single engagement. The best combo to maximize his potential is:

Wall run and jump above the enemy backline. Spear Toss (RMB) at your target, preferably hitting multiple enemies. Spirit Rend to dash toward enemies who are marked with Vibranium Mark. Turn around and toss another spear to refresh the mark. Spirit Rend again to continue the chain. Turn around and use Spinning Kick (E) to apply another Vibranium Mark. Spirit Rend once more to finish the job.

This combo guarantees a kill on the enemy backline. If multiple Vibranium Marks are applied to enemies in close proximity, Spirit Rend can be used on each of them separately, enabling multiple dashes before resetting with another Spear Toss.

However, if the combo fails, Black Panther becomes extremely vulnerable with no means of escape. This makes him one of the highest-mobility Duelists—but only in the hands of a player who can execute the combo flawlessly. However, practice makes perfect, so keep trying!

6. Magik

Abilities That Make Magik a Strong Duelist Details Stepping Disc (Shift) Jump through a Stepping Disc, teleporting a short distance in the direction of movement. Umbral Incursion (E) Dash forward and launch up enemies.

Why does Magik have high mobility in Marvel Rivals?

Her Stepping Disc (Shift) has a low cooldown and multiple charges, giving her plenty of options to move around quickly.

Magik is one of the strongest, hardest-to-kill, and most agile Duelists in the game if played correctly. Her Stepping Disc (Shift) has a fast cooldown and multiple charges, allowing her to teleport repeatedly. This makes her extremely difficult to catch, as her unpredictable movement keeps enemies guessing. Her Umbral Incursion (E) is a fast dash that can be used both horizontally and vertically, making it a versatile tool for both engaging and retreating.

In Marvel Rivals, mobility is key for Duelists. Spider-Man is the most agile with his web-swinging and wall-crawling. Iron Fist is great at chasing enemies, while Star-Lord can fly, Moon Knight can grapple, Black Panther can wall-run, and Magik can teleport. Each hero has their own way of moving quickly in battle.

While these high-mobility Duelists have steep learning curves, mastering their movement abilities rewards you with greater survivability and the potential to outmaneuver opponents in any situation. Good luck!