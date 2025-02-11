Marvel Rivals: 6 Best Heroes to Play for Beginners

Starting out in a new competitive game like Marvel Rivals can be pretty overwhelming, but picking the right character can make your journey much smoother. In Marvel Rivals, some heroes are particularly welcoming to newcomers, offering simple abilities while still packing a punch. Let’s take a closer look at the best Marvel Rivals heroes to play for beginners, that can help you get comfortable with the game’s mechanics.

Best Heroes to Play for New Marvel Rivals Players

When starting Marvel Rivals, picking the right hero can make learning the game easier. Here’s what to think about when choosing your first hero:

Status Details Survivability Pick heroes with lots of health or healing so you can make more mistakes and survive longer when practicing. Mobility Look for heroes that can move quickly or escape danger to stay safe. Abilities Go for heroes with simple abilities so you can focus on learning the game without stress. Combat Range Long or mid-range heroes let you stay safe, while close-range heroes help you practice timing. Team Role Pick heroes with clear purpose, so you can easily help your team while learning how teamwork works.

1. The Punisher

Abilities Description Adjudication Fires at enemies using an automatic rifle. Deliverance Fires at enemies using his shotgun. Final Judgement (Q – Ultimate) Unleashes dual Gatling guns and missiles for high damage. Vantage Connection (Shift) Launches a grappling hook to create a cable, move along it with F. Culling Turret (E) Deploys a turret that grounds Punisher, blocks frontal damage, and deals high damage. Scourge Grenade Throws a smoke grenade to obscure vision and leaps backward for repositioning. Warrior’s Gaze (Passive) Retains vision of enemies that disappear from view for a short duration

Why is The Punisher a good hero to play for beginners:

Simple, long-range weapon-based gameplay with FPS-style mechanics.

Clear role as a damage dealer, making it easy to focus on output.

Abilities are straightforward and easy for beginners to understand.

If you’re looking for a character that’s easy to understand but hard to beat, The Punisher is your guy. What makes him great is his simple but effective weapon system. You get two main guns: the Adjudication for spraying bullets at enemies from afar and the Deliverance shotgun when they get too close.

The real fun starts when you drop his turret. Just remember that you can’t move while using it, so make sure you find good spots and places to deploy the turret. Pairing his turret with Doctor Strange’s portal is one of the best combos you need to try in the game.

His ultimate ability is where things get explosive, literally. You’ll get to rain down bullets and missiles on your enemies with dual Gatling Guns and a Missile Launcher. Just keep in mind that The Punisher isn’t the toughest hero, so staying at a safe distance is key.

2. Rocket Raccoon

Abilities Description Bombard Mode Shoots energy blasts to damage enemies. Repair Mode Fires bouncing spheres to heal teammates. C.Y.A. (Q) Drops a device that boosts teammates’ damage. Jetpack Dash (Shift) Quickly dashes forward for mobility. B.R.B. (E) Sets up a beacon to revive teammates and gives him an armor pack for himself. Wild Crawl (Space) Lets you run along walls. Flying Ace (Space) Slows your fall to help with positioning. Old Friends (C) Ride Groot’s shoulders for damage reduction.

Why is Rocket Raccoon a good hero to play for beginners:

Combines healing and damage in one role.

Easy-to-use healing and targeting make him beginner-friendly.

Helps the team a lot, even with basic skill use.

Rocket Raccoon is a powerhouse of support and damage. He’s perfect if you want to help your team while still dealing damage. His bouncing healing balls make keeping your teammates alive a breeze, and his Cosmic Yarn Amplifier turns nearby allies into stronger fighters.

He is the easiest yet one of the highest-healing output Strategists in the game. Healing with him is as simple as holding the right-click button. Just spam heals, and you can achieve over 50,000 healing, helping your teammates secure victory with ease.

The best part? If you team up with Groot, you can hop on his shoulder using the Old Friends ability. This gives you better protection while still letting you dish out damage. Don’t forget about his Battle Rebirth Beacon too. It is a game-changer, bringing fallen teammates back into the fight with bonus armor and jetpacks.

3. Mantis

Abilities Description Life Energy Blast Shoots an energy thorn and regains a Life Orb after landing a critical hit. Soul Resurgence (Q) Heals nearby allies while moving, increases their speed, and converts extra healing to shields. Spore Slumber (Shift) Launches a spore that puts the closest enemy to sleep. Allied Inspiration (E) Consumes Life Orbs to boost allies’ damage. Natural Anger (F) Uses Life Orbs to enhance her own damage. Healing Flower Uses Life Orbs to heal allies over time. Nature’s Favor (Passive) Gains speed when uninjured and heals over time when using Life Orbs. Nature’s Soul (Passive) Grants revival powers to Star-Lord and Mantis through Adam Warlock’s enhancement

Why is Mantis a good hero to play for beginners:

Mantis is a pure support hero with easy-to-use, auto-targeting healing.

She enhances her team with buffs and skill regeneration.

Her abilities are forgiving, making her beginner-friendly.

Focuses on healing, defensive positioning, and occasional damage.

For players who prefer helping others over fighting, Mantis is the perfect choice. Her healing abilities are super easy. You don’t even need to aim perfectly to heal your teammates. She sends out Life Orbs that automatically find their targets, making her ideal for players new to support roles.

What makes Mantis special is how she can boost both healing and damage for her team. Her ultimate ability gives your whole team better movement and super healing, which can be crucial for winning fights or escaping dangerous situations. With a simple press of a button, you can initiate the ultimate and prevent your teammates from dying.

Playing Mantis is also a great opportunity to practice your headshots, as her Life Orbs regenerate quickly, and instantly gain one Life Orb upon landing a headshot.

Also Read:

4. Groot

Abilities Description Vine Strike Attacks enemies with launching vines. Strangling Prison (Q) Fires vines that pull nearby enemies together and trap them. Thornlash Wall (Shift) Creates a wall that strikes enemies when Groot and allies attack. Ironwood Wall (E) Creates a wall that grants Groot bonus health when nearby allies deal damage. Spore Bomb Throws a bomb that explodes into smaller spores. Flora Colossus (Passive) Activates extra effects when near wooden walls Groot creates. Furious Flora (V) Performs a combo that launches the enemy into the air on the third hit. Friendly Shoulder (Passive) Allows Jeff or Rocket to ride on Groot’s shoulders, reducing their damage taken.

Why is Groot a good hero to play for beginners:

Groot’s high survivability makes him forgiving for beginners.

Simple area control mechanics are easy to understand.

His clear defensive role helps new players focus on team protection.

Groot is your pick if you want to be tough to take down yet easy to control. He can create walls that either hurt enemies or heal himself, and his vine attacks can hit multiple enemies at once. His spore bomb ability is great for area control, splitting into smaller explosives that can catch enemies off guard. Each of the skills is easy to use and quite simple, really.

The coolest thing about Groot is how well he works with other characters like Rocket or Jeff, who can ride on him for extra protection. His ultimate ability can trap multiple enemies at once, making him great at controlling fights. Overall, Groot is the easiest Vanguard to master, yet his presence in team fights is amazing.

5. Squirrel Girl

Abilities Description Burst Acorn Fires bouncing acorns that deal damage. Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (Q) Summons a squirrel horde that charges forward, damaging enemies and bouncing off structures. Tail Bounce (Shift) Bounces high upward using her tail for mobility. Mammal Bond (E) Instantly reloads Burst Acorns and allows one ability use without cooldown for a short time. Squirrel Blockade Launches an acorn that summons squirrel guards to trap the first enemy hit. Webbed Acorn (C) Uses Spider-Man’s web bomb to launch an explosive acorn that traps and damages enemies on contact.

Why is Squirrel Girl a good hero to play for beginners:

Easy-to-land attacks make her beginner-friendly.

Strong mobility allows for quick repositioning and escapes.

Simple traps help control enemies effectively.

Clear combat pattern simplifies her playstyle.

In Marvel Rivals, Squirrel Girl is a force to be reckoned with. Her primary attack is easy to land, making her perfect for newcomers still working on their aim. What makes her really special is her vertical mobility. She can jump higher than most characters, letting you get to great positions or escape tough situations.

Her trap ability is both fun and effective too. You can throw a giant acorn that traps enemies in place. What’s even better is that she has an ability that resets cooldowns, letting you throw two acorns in quick succession or chain multiple high jumps together.

Her ultimate ability sends out a squad of squirrels that bounce around the map dealing damage. While you can’t control where they go after releasing them, they’re especially devastating in enclosed spaces. Overall, her simple kit and aim-free attacks make it easy to secure kills while you’re still learning the game.

6. Scarlet Witch

Abilities Description Chaos Control Uses Chaos Magic to damage enemies based on their Max Health and restore Chaos Energy. Reality Erasure (Q) Charges energy in free-flight, then releases it to deal massive damage. Mystic Projection (Shift) Allows free-flight in a Phased state. Dark Seal (E) Creates a Force Field that periodically Stuns enemies within its range. Telekinesis (Space) Hold Space to descend slowly. Chthonian Burst Consumes Chaos Energy to fire explosive magic missiles. Chaotic Bond (Passive) Infuses Chaos Energy into Magneto, allowing him to unleash a powerful greatsword attack.

Why is Scarlet Witch a good hero to play for beginners:

Easy-to-use auto-targeting attacks make combat simple.

High mobility helps with positioning and escaping danger.

Clear role as a magical damage dealer is easy to understand.

Strong against tanks, making her effective in many matchups.

Scarlet Witch is perfect for beginners who want to try a more magical playstyle. Her primary attack, Chaos Control, is brilliant in its simplicity. It drains enemy health while building up chaos energy. The best part is that her basic attack requires no aiming at all, just target an enemy, place your crosshair close to them, and hold left-click.

What makes her particularly beginner-friendly is her mobility and versatility. She can fly around the battlefield, making her great for flanking enemies or escaping danger. Her ultimate ability sends her airborne and can wipe out groups of enemies in a huge area. While it charges slowly, the payoff is worth the wait.

Plus, her attacks can make enemies more vulnerable to damage, making her a valuable team player. She is also the second-best tank buster, just behind Wolverine, making her a valuable addition to any team.

These characters offer the perfect starting point for your Marvel Rivals journey. Each one has simple abilities that are easy to learn but still make a big impact in matches. Mastering the basics with these heroes will help you understand the game better before moving on to more complex characters. Pick the one that matches your preferred playstyle, and don’t hesitate to switch between them as you learn the game.