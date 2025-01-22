Marvel Rivals: 7 Female Characters That Would Transform Team Combat

We have already shared our dream roster of heroes and villains for Marvel Rivals, but there’s one more wishlist we are excited to dive into. There are several powerhouse female characters we think should join Marvel Rivals that can change the meta and offer fresh tactical options in your matches. Here are seven heroines and villains that should join Marvel Rivals next.

1. Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers)

Credits: Marvel

Carol Danvers would be a perfect addition to Marvel Rivals’ roster as a versatile fighter. With her energy absorption abilities, she could introduce a unique mechanic where taking damage actually powers up her attacks. Imagine if you play as Captain Marvel, storing Iron Man’s ultimate or Punisher’s turret damage, and releasing it in devastating energy bursts. It will make her especially effective against projectile-heavy opponents. Her flight capabilities would also add vertical gameplay options, potentially creating new strategies for map control.

2. Phoenix (Jean Grey)

Credits: Marvel

Jean Grey, as the Phoenix, could bring a thrilling gameplay style, adding an extra layer of depth to team compositions. Her telekinetic abilities could allow for environmental manipulation, while her Phoenix Force powers could include a transformation mechanic, giving players massive power but with the risk of losing control. It could be a bit hard to play her, but for players who like to practice in the game, she is going to be a fun character to play with. This would create intense moments where timing your power usage becomes crucial.

3. Emma Frost

Credits: Marvel

Emma Frost’s diamond form could bring a unique defensive playstyle to Marvel Rivals. Picture switching between powerful psychic attacks in normal form and almost unbreakable defense in diamond form. Her mind control abilities could also introduce new crowd control options, potentially allowing players to temporarily turn enemies into allies. Awesome, right? She could be a Strategist with her defensive mechanisms, making it difficult for flankers like Spider-Man and Black Panther to execute a one-combo kill.

4. Elektra

Credits: Marvel

As a master assassin, Elektra would shine in close combat with high mobility and stealth mechanics. Her Sai weapons could cause bleeding. Her ninja training could include shadow stepping with powerful assassination moves, rewarding skilled positioning, and timing. Adding her to Marvel Rivals would be an exciting moment for fans, especially if she is launched alongside the highly anticipated Daredevil.

5. Medusa

Credits: Marvel

Queen Medusa’s living hair powers would introduce an entirely new type of area control to Marvel Rivals. Her prehensile hair could create unique zoning opportunities, allowing her to control multiple areas of the battlefield simultaneously. Imagine using her hair to create barriers, grab enemies from a distance, or even set up intricate trap combinations. This would make her an excellent Strategist, or even Duelist, who could both protect teammates and disable opponents in creative ways.

6. Wasp (Hope van Dyne)

Credits: Marvel

Hope van Dyne’s Wasp would introduce fascinating size-changing mechanics that could transform both offensive and defensive play. Shrinking to dodge attacks while landing precise strikes, or growing larger for crowd control and blocking areas, would definitely bring a new layer to team fights in Marvel Rivals.

7. Gamora

Credits: Marvel

The deadliest woman in the galaxy would bring lethal precision to Marvel Rivals. Her martial arts skills combined with her signature sword could introduce a combo system that gives aggressive play while managing distance effectively. She could also introduce a new team-up ability with Star-Lord or the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Team Composition Potential for Female Heroes and Villains in Marvel Rivals

These heroines wouldn’t just be strong solo characters, they could create exciting team synergies.

Imagine playing in a match combining Captain Marvel’s energy absorption with Phoenix’s power output.

Another team synergy would be coordinating Elektra’s assassination potential with Emma Frost’s crowd control.

The possibilities would be endless.

Each character brings something unique to the table, from Gamora’s lethal precision to Wasp’s tactical versatility. Their addition would not only diversify the roster but also create new meta strategies and team compositions that could keep Marvel Rivals fresh and exciting for years to come. Which female heroes and villains would you like to see join the Marvel Rivals roster? Do you have any wishlist in your mind?