Marvel Rivals: Abilities of All Leaked Heroes and Villains

Marvel Rivals only dropped earlier this month but there is already a lot happening making it hard to keep up with. Don’t worry, we got you covered. Some reliable leakers and data miners have been digging up juicy details about what’s coming next in Marvel Rivals. There’s much to unpack, including all the leaked abilities of Marvel Rivals heroes and villains. We have sorted them by comic series to make it easier to follow. Let’s get into it.

Fantastic Four Characters

This is all the leaks revealed so far for all Fantastic Four members coming to Marvel Rivals:

Human Torch

Human Torch is set to join Marvel Rivals as a Duelist with a 3-star difficulty rating. According to a leak shared by RivalsLeaks on their X account, his playstyle is perfect if you like fast, flashy characters who dominate in one-on-one fights.

Ability Description Fire Cluster (Primary) Launch a splittable fireball forward Blazing Blast (Secondary) Create a flame field at the targeted area by launching a fireball Plasma Body (L-Shift) Hold to enter accelerated ascent state Pyro-Prison (E) Connect flame fields to form a firewall that deals burning damage Flaming Meteor (F) Dive to the ground and stun nearby enemies Supernova (Ultimate) Release shockwaves damaging enemies in range, converting flame fields into fire tornadoes Omega Fire (Team-up with Storm) Allow Storm to consume fire tornadoes or transform Storm’s hurricane into a fiery hurricane

Mr. Fantastic

Mr. Fantastic is rumored to join Marvel Rivals as a Duelist, and that’s pretty cool. If you’re new to the game, Duelists are usually all about quick, skillful combat, and with his stretchy powers, you can bet he’ll bring some unique tricks to the table.

Ability Description Elastic Punch (Primary) Basic attack using his stretching powers Rubber Grip (Secondary) Extend arms to entangle enemies, then yank up to two more by selecting them with a click. Reflexive Rubber (L-Shift) Stretch his body to absorb incoming damage and then release the stored energy in a targeted attack Flexible Elongation (E) Select a target and dash at it, dealing damage to enemies and granting bonus Health to allies Brainiac Bounce (Ultimate) A strategic movement ability that lets him leap and smash, knocking back enemies, with up to six consecutive leaps if he lands a hit Elastic Strength (Passive) Skills generate Elasticity, which boosts attack power. When Elasticity is fully charged, it triggers an inflated state that restores health and further increases damage

The Thing

So far, the rumor is that The Thing is confirmed to be joining Marvel Rivals as a Vanguard, though his full ability kit hasn’t leaked yet. From what we’ve seen in promotional materials and multiple sources, he will likely focus on tanking and defensive abilities. It would make him a solid choice for players who prefer soaking up damage and protecting teammates in battle.

Invisible Woman

While confirmed in the game files, no specific ability information has yet been leaked for Sue Storm.

X- Men Characters

Emma Frost

Based on leaks, Emma Frost is bringing her powerful psychic and diamond abilities to Marvel Rivals. While her full ability kit hasn’t been officially confirmed, several abilities have leaked, showing off her versatility in battle. Here’s a breakdown of what’s been revealed:

Ability Description Psychic Blast, Ray, and Barrier Dealing damage with psychic blasts and rays, while using a barrier for defense Diamond Form, Shock, Kick, and Back Slam Gains defense and can perform powerful moves like kicks, slams, and a shockwave attack Soul Control Likely manipulates or controls the souls of enemies Mind Control and Connection Take control of enemies actions and establish a psychic link with allies or enemies Piercing Spike A sharp, focused attack, possibly in Diamond Form.

With all these abilities, Emma Frost seems to have a mix of offensive and defensive moves, as well as powerful mind-control skills. She’s shaping up to be a force to reckon with in the game!

Jean Grey / Phoenix

While Jean Grey’s abilities haven’t been fully revealed, data miners have found hints of Phoenix-related powers in her kit, including:

Phoenix Elegy ability that could involve resurrection mechanics

Phoenix Shadow, Ray, and Punishment

Psychic or Telekinetic Explosion

Phoenix Wings Flying

Telekinetic or Psychokinetic Transfer

These powers suggest a mix of destructive psychic and telekinetic abilities, as well as a unique resurrection mechanic tied to Phoenix Elegy.

Villains

Finally, a new villain is joining the roster, offering a fresh change from the constant stream of heroes!

Ultron

Ultron is a villain who will be a 2-star Strategist in Marvel Rivals, and based on leaks so far, he’s got a bunch of cool abilities. Here they are:

Ability Description Encephalo-Ray (Primary) Release a burning energy beam towards enemies Imperative: Firewall (Secondary) Summon drones to give bonus Health to nearby teammates Dynamic Flight (L-Shift) Fly quickly in a chosen direction before entering free-flight mode Imperative: Patch (E) Command a large drone to follow an ally, providing constant healing to nearby teammates Rage of Ultron (Ultimate) Summon drones that shoot Encephalo-Rays to damage enemies and heal allies Algorithmic Correction (Passive) Hold space button to fall slowly

Additional Leaked Characters

Some leaked characters in Marvel Rivals, like Captain Marvel, Hit-Monkey, and Angela, haven’t had their full abilities revealed yet. The Hood has also been spotted in datamined content, and there’s some speculation about whether the game will feature his classic version or the newer Ghost Rider-powered variant. The one character that has their abilities leaked is Blade.

Blade

Blade is expected to join Marvel Rivals as a Duelist with a mix of vampire powers and close-combat skills. Looks like he is going to be another strong addition to the Marvel Rivals roster.

Ability Description Stomp and Slash (Primary) A close-range combat move Dark Night Attack (Secondary) Another offensive ability that hasn’t fully revealed yet Fang Deflect (L-Shift) Serves as a defensive maneuver New Moon (Ultimate) Blade unleashes a powerful finishing move Bloodline Liberation (Passive) Gives Blade vampiric abilities

New Heroes and Villains Release Timeline in Marvel Rivals

So here’s the scoop on the release timeline. Marvel Rivals: Season 1 is set to drop on January 9th, 2025, right after the current Season 0 wraps up. In this first season, we can expect to see a bunch of these leaked characters joining the roster, with even more coming in later seasons. The Fantastic Four members might drop around the time of their upcoming movie, while other characters will likely be spread out throughout the season. Let’s have our fingers crossed so all these rumors come true!

Remember that while these leaked heroes and villains’ abilities in Marvel Rivals come from reliable data miners, things can always change in development. We will make sure to update this guide as more details come in or when these characters are officially announced. Revisit us for more.