Marvel Rivals Already Testing Nintendo Switch 2 Development Kits

The superhero shooter Marvel Rivals has been making waves since its release, and now there is exciting news for Nintendo fans. NetEase, the game’s developer, has officially confirmed they are exploring the possibility of bringing the game to Nintendo’s Switch 2 console.

What’s the Current Situation on Marvel Rivals and Nintendo Switch 2?

Speaking at the DICE Summit in Las Vegas, Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu revealed that the development team is already working closely with Nintendo. “We’re already in contact with Nintendo and working on some development kits,” Wu stated. This is particularly significant because it suggests NetEase is getting early access to test their game on Nintendo’s new hardware.

Why Wasn’t Marvel Rivals Released on the Original Switch?

The original Nintendo Switch won’t be getting Marvel Rivals, and there’s a good reason for that. Wu explained that the first-generation Switch simply couldn’t deliver the kind of gaming experience they wanted for players:

“And whenever we find that we could provide great performance for our game on Switch 2, we’re open to that. The reason why we didn’t launch it onto the Switch, it was the first generation of that device, they cannot provide a great experience for our gameplay. So if it could achieve that goal, we’re open to that.”

This makes sense, considering Marvel Rivals’ demanding graphics and the precision required for characters like Hawkeye and Black Widow. If the game comes to Nintendo Switch 2, it could stand out for several reasons:

Improved Controls

Rumors suggest the Switch 2 will have new mouse-like controller features, which could be ideal for a shooter like Marvel Rivals. This could address one of the biggest challenges of bringing precision-based games to Nintendo consoles.

Cross-Platform Potential

Marvel Rivals already supports crossplay between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. A Switch 2 version could potentially join this ecosystem, letting you team up with friends regardless of their platform choice.

Better Performance

According to various reports, the Switch 2 will be significantly more powerful than its predecessor, with improved RAM of 12GB and storage of 256GB. This could mean Marvel Rivals would run smoothly without major compromises.

When Could Marvel Rivals Come to Switch 2?

While there’s no confirmed release date yet, Nintendo has a Direct presentation set for April 2nd, 2025, where they’ll share info about the Switch 2’s capabilities. NetEase will closely watch this to see if the hardware meets their performance needs.

As stated above, Wu emphasized that they’ll only bring Marvel Rivals to Switch 2 if they can “provide great performance” for the game. This shows their focus on keeping the game’s quality consistent across all platform.

For Marvel Rivals players and Nintendo fans, this news brings an exciting possibility. The mix of Nintendo’s innovative hardware and Marvel Rivals’ popular hero-shooter gameplay could create new opportunities for both casual and competitive players. We’ll keep you posted as more details on this potential port emerge.