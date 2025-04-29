Marvel Rivals April 2025 Balance Changes: All Characters Nerf and Buff

The latest Marvel Rivals balance patch is here as of April 30th. As usual, there’s no downtime, you just need to update the game and play. Several heroes got changes that will affect how you use them in the game. So here’s a quick look at what’s new in Marvel Rivals April 2025 balance changes, and how it might change your gameplay.

Marvel Rivals April 2025 Balance Changes: Characters Nerf

Three Marvel Rivals heroes are getting tweaked in this update to create a more balanced battlefield. These nerfs target some of the game’s most dominant characters, requiring players to adapt their strategies:

Character Nerf Details

Captain America • Base health reduced: 650 → 600.

Groot • Ironwood Wall health reduced: 700 → 600.

Spider-Man • Amazing Combo damage radius reduced: 5m → 4m.

Marvel Rivals April 2025 Balance Changes: Characters Buff

Several heroes are receiving power-ups to make them stronger on the battlefield. These buffs aim to bring underperforming characters up to competitive levels. Here’s what’s improving:

Character Buff Details

Doctor Strange • Eye of Agamotto ultimate cost reduced: 3400 → 3100 energy

Winter Soldier • Tainted Voltage now has 2 charge levels with the same cooldown time.

Adam Warlock • New Quantum Magic effect: Critical hits reduce Avatar Life Stream cooldown by 1s.

Cloak & Dagger • Darkforce Cloak damage increased: 75/s → 80/s.

• Lightforce Dagger hit damage: 15 → 18.

Luna Snow • Light & Dark Ice damage falloff at 40m improved: 60% → 75%

Mantis • Life Energy Blast damage increased: 50 → 55.

Also Read:

Marvel Rivals April 2025 Team-Up Adjustment in Detail

One team synergy is also getting attention in this update, with one of the game’s iconic duos receiving a significant enhancement to their combined power.

Team-Up Character Adjustment Details Stars Aligned

Captain America + Winter Soldier Stellar Impact now gives 50 Bonus Health to allies within range when leaping to a teammate.

This team-up adjustment actually turns the leap into a support move by giving 50 health to nearby teammates. Use it when allies are grouped to help them stay alive in fights.

These changes shake up team strategy across all classes in Marvel Rivals. Doctor Strange and Winter Soldier got strong buffs, while Captain America and Groot players need to play more carefully. Adam Warlock now gets a new critical hit mechanic, and the Stars Aligned team-up gives extra value to coordinated Cap and Bucky combos. The patch is live as of April 30th, 2025, at 9:00 UTC / 2:00 AM PT. Which hero will you test first with these changes?