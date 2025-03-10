There are a total of 20 Duelists in Marvel Rivals, each deadly and fearsome. However, every character has weaknesses that can be exploited by the enemy team. In this guide, we’ll list the best counters for all Duelist heroes in Marvel Rivals.

Best Counters For All Duelist Heroes in Marvel Rivals

Duelists are heroes who deal the most damage in Marvel Rivals. However, they share a common weakness: the poor health. Besides their unique skills, they are generally countered by other Duelists. Let’s take a look at the complete list:

Marvel Rivals Duelist Heroes Best Vanguard Counters Best Duelist Counters Best Strategist Counters Black Panther • Peni Parker • Human Torch

• Star-Lord

• Storm

• Winter Soldier • Invisible Woman Black Widow • Captain America

• Venom • Black Panther

• Iron Fist

• Psylocke

• Spider-Man • Adam Warlock

• Mantis Hawkeye • Groot

• Thor • Black Panther

• Moon Knight

• Psylocke – Hela • Doctor Strange

• Venom • Magik

• Mister Fantastic

• Punisher • Mantis Human Torch • Hulk

• Thor • Hawkeye

• Iron Fist

• Storm • Invisible Woman Iron Fist • Thor • Hawkeye

• Namor

• Winter Soldier • Invisible Woman

• Loki Iron Man • Doctor Strange

• Magneto • Hawkeye

• Hela

• Iron Fist

• Storm • Cloak & Dagger

• Invisible Woman

• Loki Magik • Groot

• Peni Parker

• The Thing • Human Torch

• Iron Man

• Storm • Luna Snow

• Mantis Mister Fantastic • Captain America • Punisher

• Wolverine • Rocket Racoon Moon Knight • Captain America

• Groot

• Venom • Black Panther

• Psylocke

• Storm • Mantis Namor • Venom • Black Panther

• Mister Fantastic

• Moon Knight • Mantis Psylocke • Peni Parker

• Thor • Magik

• Mister Fantastic

• Squirrel Girl • Loki

• Luna Snow Scarlet Witch • Doctor Strange

• Peni Parker • Hawkeye

• Iron Fist

• Winter Soldier • Cloak & Dagger Spider-Man • The Thing

• Thor • Hawkeye

• Magik

• Namor • Loki

• Mantis Squirrel Girl • Venom • Black Panther

• Star-Lord • Luna Snow

• Rocket Racoon Star-Lord • Magneto • Hawkeye

• Iron Fist

• Punisher • Loki Storm • Hulk • Hawkeye

• Iron Fist

• Star-Lord

• Winter Soldier • Luna Snow

• Mantis

• Invisible Woman Punisher • Doctor Strange

• Magneto • Magik

• Squirrel Girl • Invisible Woman Winter Soldier • Groot

• The Thing • Hela

• Moon Knight

• Punisher • Cloak & Dagger

• Mantis Wolverine • Captain America

• The Thing • Hela

• Namor

• Scarlet Witch

• Winter Soldier • Invisible Woman

• Luna Snow

1. Black Panther

Peni Parker can stop Black Panther’s dive attack using her mines and then stun him with her Web Snare.

can stop Black Panther’s dive attack using her mines and then stun him with her Web Snare. Human Torch, Storm , and Star-Lord , who can fly, are great choices against Black Panther because they can avoid his close-range attacks.

, and , who can fly, are great choices against Black Panther because they can avoid his close-range attacks. Invisible Woman can always escape using her double jump and invisibility ability whenever Black Panther tries to flank her. She can also defend herself with the Psionic Vortex or push him away using Force Physics.

2. Black Widow

Captain America and Venom are great at chasing Black Widow, forcing her to escape, reposition, or get eliminated.

and are great at chasing Black Widow, forcing her to escape, reposition, or get eliminated. Black Panther, Iron Fist, Psylocke , and Spider-Man can sneak up on Black Widow and take her down with a simple combo.

, and can sneak up on Black Widow and take her down with a simple combo. Adam Warlock and Mantis can counter Black Widow from a long distance. Two or three headshots are enough to eliminate her, but keep moving to avoid getting sniped yourself.

3. Hawkeye

Groot can block Hawkeye’s view with his walls, making it harder for Hawkeye to land shots.

can block Hawkeye’s view with his walls, making it harder for Hawkeye to land shots. Thor is a strong counter since his passive ability gives him extra health when using skills, letting him survive Hawkeye’s headshots while chasing him down.

is a strong counter since his passive ability gives him extra health when using skills, letting him survive Hawkeye’s headshots while chasing him down. Black Panther and Psylocke can flank Hawkeye quickly and take him out before he gets a chance to aim.

and can flank Hawkeye quickly and take him out before he gets a chance to aim. Moon Knight can counter Hawkeye from a distance by using his Ankh to pull him in, then finishing him with the RMB-LMB-LMB combo. Most of the time, this will be enough to eliminate him.

4. Hela

Doctor Strange is, hands down, the best counter to Hela. If she uses her ultimate, Strange can soar with Shift and block all her attacks using Shield of the Seraphim, putting her in a tough spot.

is, hands down, the best counter to Hela. If she uses her ultimate, Strange can soar with Shift and block all her attacks using Shield of the Seraphim, putting her in a tough spot. Venom can dive in, forcing Hela to retreat or reposition, giving his team space to attack. His E shield also helps him survive her high damage.

can dive in, forcing Hela to retreat or reposition, giving his team space to attack. His E shield also helps him survive her high damage. Magik and Mister Fantastic can chase Hela nonstop. Once she uses Astral Flock, she has no way to escape, making her an easy target.

and can chase Hela nonstop. Once she uses Astral Flock, she has no way to escape, making her an easy target. Punisher deals massive burst damage, and he is capable of melting Hela’s health regardless of her position.

5. Human Torch

Hulk can jump high, grab the Human Torch, and stomp him down with ease.

can jump high, grab the Human Torch, and stomp him down with ease. Thor’s Awakening Rune grants him long-range attacks with massive damage, making him a great counter to flying heroes.

Awakening Rune grants him long-range attacks with massive damage, making him a great counter to flying heroes. Hawkeye’s headshots are one of the most effective counters against airborne enemies.

headshots are one of the most effective counters against airborne enemies. Iron Fist can relentlessly chase flying heroes, making him one of the best counters for Human Torch.

can relentlessly chase flying heroes, making him one of the best counters for Human Torch. Storm’s fast projectile speed and high damage give her an advantage in aerial combat against other flying heroes.

fast projectile speed and high damage give her an advantage in aerial combat against other flying heroes. Invisible Woman can force Human Torch to fall using her Psionic Vortex. She can also jump over his Pyro Prison with ease.

6. Iron Fist

Thor is the best Vanguard who can quickly retreat and help the backline if Iron Fist dives in. His Awakening Rune deals massive damage, making it easy to eliminate Iron Fist, even if he tries to escape.

is the best Vanguard who can quickly retreat and help the backline if Iron Fist dives in. His Awakening Rune deals massive damage, making it easy to eliminate Iron Fist, even if he tries to escape. Hawkeye can take down Iron Fist instantly with a close-range headshot.

can take down Iron Fist instantly with a close-range headshot. Namor is the best anti-flank Duelist, using his minions to attack any enemies trying to dive in.

is the best anti-flank Duelist, using his minions to attack any enemies trying to dive in. Winter Soldier can pull Iron Fist away from the backline, keeping your Strategists safe.

can pull Iron Fist away from the backline, keeping your Strategists safe. Invisible Woman can push Iron Fist away if he tries to chase the backline.

can push Iron Fist away if he tries to chase the backline. Loki can use his Shift skill to escape and protect the backline whenever Iron Fist is nearby.

7. Iron Man

Doctor Strange can use his Shield of the Seraphim to block Iron Man’s devastating ultimate.

can use his Shield of the Seraphim to block Iron Man’s devastating ultimate. Magneto can absorb Iron Man’s ultimate with his own and throw it back, saving teammates while eliminating Iron Man.

can absorb Iron Man’s ultimate with his own and throw it back, saving teammates while eliminating Iron Man. Hawkeye’s headshots are, again, highly effective against airborne enemies like Iron Man.

headshots are, again, highly effective against airborne enemies like Iron Man. Hela’s hitscan attacks make her a strong counter against flying heroes.

hitscan attacks make her a strong counter against flying heroes. Iron Fist can relentlessly chase flying heroes, making him one of the best counters for Iron Man.

can relentlessly chase flying heroes, making him one of the best counters for Iron Man. Storm’s speed and high damage give her an advantage in aerial combat against Iron Man.

speed and high damage give her an advantage in aerial combat against Iron Man. Cloak & Dagger can use Cloak’s Dark Teleportation (RMB) to save teammates from Iron Man’s ultimate.

can use Cloak’s Dark Teleportation (RMB) to save teammates from Iron Man’s ultimate. Invisible Woman can force Iron Man to fall using her Psionic Vortex.

can force Iron Man to fall using her Psionic Vortex. Loki can use his Shift skill to save his teammates from Iron Man’s ultimate.

8. Magik

Groot’s walls are great for separating a diving Magik from her healers.

walls are great for separating a diving Magik from her healers. Peni Parker can counter Magik’s dive with her mines and stun her using Web Snare.

can counter Magik’s dive with her mines and stun her using Web Snare. The Thing is immune to Magik’s uppercut, making her combo far less deadly.

is immune to Magik’s uppercut, making her combo far less deadly. Human Torch , Iron Man, and Storm are flying heroes, making them strong counters to melee fighters like Magik.

, and are flying heroes, making them strong counters to melee fighters like Magik. Magik needs to be stunned to stop her from scrambling the backline—Luna Snow and Mantis have the necessary abilities to immobilize her.

9. Mister Fantastic

Captain America is the best Vanguard to chase down Mister Fantastic or fight him head-on. He can use his shield to reflect anything Mister Fantastic bounces back.

is the best Vanguard to chase down Mister Fantastic or fight him head-on. He can use his shield to reflect anything Mister Fantastic bounces back. Punisher’s sustained damage is excellent for melting Mister Fantastic’s relatively high health pool.

sustained damage is excellent for melting Mister Fantastic’s relatively high health pool. Wolverine , being a tank buster, is highly effective against Mister Fantastic, who is considered a semi-tank. Wolverine’s abilities allow him to deal massive damage based on Reed’s health.

, being a tank buster, is highly effective against Mister Fantastic, who is considered a semi-tank. Wolverine’s abilities allow him to deal massive damage based on Reed’s health. Rocket Raccoon is the only Strategist who is difficult for Mister Fantastic to hit or chase. He can also heal from a long range, staying outside of Mister Fantastic’s reach.

10. Moon Knight

Captain America and Venom are excellent at diving and chasing Moon Knight until he is eliminated.

and are excellent at diving and chasing Moon Knight until he is eliminated. Groot’s walls are great for blocking Moon Knight’s projectiles, limiting his effectiveness.

walls are great for blocking Moon Knight’s projectiles, limiting his effectiveness. Black Panther and Psylocke are the best flankers to counter Moon Knight, as they can move quickly enough to take him down before he can use his Ankh or grapple away.

and are the best flankers to counter Moon Knight, as they can move quickly enough to take him down before he can use his Ankh or grapple away. Mantis’s long-range headshots are deadly against Moon Knight, as he often stands still on high ground, making him an easy target.

Also Read:

11. Namor

Venom is the best Vanguard to dive on Namor, as he is tanky enough to withstand attacks from Namor’s minions.

is the best Vanguard to dive on Namor, as he is tanky enough to withstand attacks from Namor’s minions. Black Panther is the best flanker to take down Namor quickly with his combo.

is the best flanker to take down Namor quickly with his combo. Mister Fantastic can relentlessly chase Namor, preventing him from repositioning.

can relentlessly chase Namor, preventing him from repositioning. Moon Knight’s bounceable projectiles are perfect for attacking Namor when he stands near his minions, dealing extra damage to them.

bounceable projectiles are perfect for attacking Namor when he stands near his minions, dealing extra damage to them. Mant is’s long-range headshots are also deadly against Namor, who often attacks from a distance.

12. Psylocke

Peni Parker can stop Psylocke’s dive with her mines and stun her using Web Snare.

can stop Psylocke’s dive with her mines and stun her using Web Snare. Thor can quickly retreat and help the backline if Psylocke targets your Strategists. His Awakening Rune deals massive damage, allowing him to eliminate her even if she tries to escape. He can also fly away if she uses her ultimate.

can quickly retreat and help the backline if Psylocke targets your Strategists. His Awakening Rune deals massive damage, allowing him to eliminate her even if she tries to escape. He can also fly away if she uses her ultimate. Magik can chase and take down Psylocke, even when she tries to flank.

can chase and take down Psylocke, even when she tries to flank. Mister Fantastic’s cleave attack can randomly hit Psylocke, even when she’s invisible.

cleave attack can randomly hit Psylocke, even when she’s invisible. Squirrel Girl can trap Psylocke with her Squirrel Blockade combo for an easy kill. If Psylocke flanks, she can escape using Tail Bounce.

can trap Psylocke with her Squirrel Blockade combo for an easy kill. If Psylocke flanks, she can escape using Tail Bounce. Loki’s Shift ability is one of the best tools to counter flankers like Psylocke.

Shift ability is one of the best tools to counter flankers like Psylocke. Luna Snow’s ultimate protects teammates from Psylocke’s deadly ultimate. She can also freeze Psylocke if she tries to flank.

13. Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange can block Scarlet Witch’s ultimate using his Shield of the Seraphim.

can block Scarlet Witch’s ultimate using his Shield of the Seraphim. Peni Parker can use Web Snare to stun Scarlet Witch while she is channeling her ultimate.

can use Web Snare to stun Scarlet Witch while she is channeling her ultimate. Hawkeye’s one-shot potential makes him a perfect counter to eliminate Scarlet Witch, who often flanks the backline.

one-shot potential makes him a perfect counter to eliminate Scarlet Witch, who often flanks the backline. Iron Fist can chase Scarlet Witch nonstop, even after she uses her escape ability.

can chase Scarlet Witch nonstop, even after she uses her escape ability. Winter Soldier can use his RMB to pull Scarlet Witch down and cancel her ultimate.

can use his RMB to pull Scarlet Witch down and cancel her ultimate. Cloak & Dagger can use Cloak’s Dark Teleportation (RMB) to save teammates from Scarlet Witch’s ultimate.

14. Spider-Man

The Thing’s passive ability makes him immune to launch-ups and knock-backs, meaning Spider-Man cannot pull him to his death.

passive ability makes him immune to launch-ups and knock-backs, meaning Spider-Man cannot pull him to his death. Thor is the best Vanguard for retreating and assisting the backline if Spider-Man targets your Strategists. His Awakening Rune damage can eliminate Spider-Man even if he tries to escape.

is the best Vanguard for retreating and assisting the backline if Spider-Man targets your Strategists. His Awakening Rune damage can eliminate Spider-Man even if he tries to escape. Hawkeye can one-shot Spider-Man with a close-range headshot.

can one-shot Spider-Man with a close-range headshot. Magik can counter Spider-Man’s uppercut using her E skill, often forcing him to retreat or leading to his death.

can counter Spider-Man’s uppercut using her E skill, often forcing him to retreat or leading to his death. Namor is the best anti-flank Duelist, using his minions to attack any flankers, including Spider-Man, who attempts to dive in.

15. Squirrel Girl

Squirrel Girl often wreaks havoc by standing in the backline. Venom is the best Duelist to dive Squirrel Girl, forcing her to reposition and stop attacking your team.

is the best Duelist to dive Squirrel Girl, forcing her to reposition and stop attacking your team. Black Panther and Star-Lord can counter Squirrel Girl with their agility, making it hard for her to land hits.

and can counter Squirrel Girl with their agility, making it hard for her to land hits. Luna Snow and Rocket Raccoon can quickly charge their ultimates by healing teammates hit by Squirrel Girl. Her slow attack rate and high damage give them plenty of healing opportunities without her securing kills.

16. Star-Lord

Magneto can counter Star-Lord’s ultimate, drawing in all of his bullets and throwing them back at him or the enemy team.

can counter Star-Lord’s ultimate, drawing in all of his bullets and throwing them back at him or the enemy team. Hawkeye’s headshots are one of the most effective counters against airborne enemies, making him a strong choice against Star-Lord.

headshots are one of the most effective counters against airborne enemies, making him a strong choice against Star-Lord. Just like we mentioned above, Iron Fist can chase down flying heroes, making him a top counter to Star-Lord.

can chase down flying heroes, making him a top counter to Star-Lord. Punisher’s sustained burst damage can quickly melt Star-Lord’s HP, preventing him from staying in fights for long.

sustained burst damage can quickly melt Star-Lord’s HP, preventing him from staying in fights for long. Loki’s Regeneration Domain’s runes are immune to Star-Lord’s ultimate targeting, meaning allies can simply stay inside the AoE to avoid getting eliminated while Star-Lord is using his ultimate.

17. Storm

Hulk can jump high, grab Storm, and stomp her down with ease, making him a great counter.

can jump high, grab Storm, and stomp her down with ease, making him a great counter. Hawkeye can send headshots to Storm easily.

can send headshots to Storm easily. Iron Fist will be able to chase down Storm, making him a great counter.

will be able to chase down Storm, making him a great counter. Star-Lord , being a semi-flying hero, can win aerial battles against Storm with his agility and firepower.

, being a semi-flying hero, can win aerial battles against Storm with his agility and firepower. Luna Snow, Mantis, or Invisible Woman are must-pick Strategists to counter Storm’s ultimate, as they each have tools to mitigate or negate its impact.

18. Punisher

Doctor Strange’s Shield of Seraphim provides a huge shield area and high durability, making it an effective counter to Punisher’s sustain burst damage. Additionally, creating a portal beneath Punisher can throw him off the map, removing him from the fight.

Shield of Seraphim provides a huge shield area and high durability, making it an effective counter to Punisher’s sustain burst damage. Additionally, creating a portal beneath Punisher can throw him off the map, removing him from the fight. Magneto’s ultimate can draw in all of Punisher’s bullets and throw them back.

ultimate can draw in all of Punisher’s bullets and throw them back. Punisher lacks mobility, making him vulnerable to Magik , who can chase him down and force a close-range fight—where Magik has the absolute advantage.

, who can chase him down and force a close-range fight—where Magik has the absolute advantage. Squirrel Girl’s Squirrel Blockade (RMB) can immobilize Punisher, making him an easy target for follow-up attacks.

Squirrel Blockade (RMB) can immobilize Punisher, making him an easy target for follow-up attacks. Invisible Woman’s ultimate can save teammates from Punisher’s devastating ultimate, as he won’t be able to see or target enemies inside the area, significantly reducing his effectiveness.

19. Winter Soldier

Groot’s walls serve as perfect barriers to block Winter Soldier from abducting teammates and landing free hits.

walls serve as perfect barriers to block Winter Soldier from abducting teammates and landing free hits. The Thing is immune to launch-ups and knock-backs, making him resistant to Winter Soldier’s RMB skill, which limits Winter Soldier’s engagement options.

is immune to launch-ups and knock-backs, making him resistant to Winter Soldier’s RMB skill, which limits Winter Soldier’s engagement options. Winter Soldier excels in close and mid-range combat, so long-range Duelists like Hela, Moon Knight , and Punisher can safely chip away at his health without putting themselves at risk.

, and can safely chip away at his health without putting themselves at risk. Cloak & Dagger and Mantis’s ultimate are the best counters to save teammates from Winter Soldier’s ultimate, preventing your teammates from dying, again and again.

20. Wolverine

Captain America’s shield helps him block Wolverine’s rapid attacks. Once Wolverine’s attack speed slows, Cap can counterattack and chase him down.

shield helps him block Wolverine’s rapid attacks. Once Wolverine’s attack speed slows, Cap can counterattack and chase him down. The Thing is the perfect counter to Wolverine’s tank-busting nature. He cannot be abducted by Feral Leap and is strong in close-range combat, making Wolverine’s usual strategy less effective.

is the perfect counter to Wolverine’s tank-busting nature. He cannot be abducted by Feral Leap and is strong in close-range combat, making Wolverine’s usual strategy less effective. Hela, Namor, Scarlet Witch , and Winter Soldier excel at ranged attacks, making them the best Duelists to counter Wolverine. By keeping a distance and continuously attacking, Wolverine is likely to fall before he can close the gap.

, and excel at ranged attacks, making them the best Duelists to counter Wolverine. By keeping a distance and continuously attacking, Wolverine is likely to fall before he can close the gap. Invisible Woman’s Psionic Vortex can push Wolverine away mid-leap, preventing him from engaging effectively.

Psionic Vortex can push Wolverine away mid-leap, preventing him from engaging effectively. Luna Snow’s freezing abilities can stun Wolverine, temporarily disabling his mobility and attack speed, making him an easy target.

By understanding the best counters for Duelist heroes in Marvel Rivals, you no longer need to fear any particular character. Remember, every hero has weakness, no matter how powerful they may seem. The key to victory is knowing the right strategy and choosing the best counters to turn the tide of battle in your favor.