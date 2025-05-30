Marvel Rivals: 5 Best Heroes to Team Up with Ultron

Finally, the wait is over, Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 is here, and it introduces a brand-new Strategist, Ultron. He is basically a support character who can heal your team while still dealing decent damage to enemies. Some people think Ultron is a weak pick, but they’re wrong. You just need to pair him with the right teammates. In this guide, I will list the 5 best heroes to team up with Ultron in Marvel Rivals.

1. Iron Man

This one is pretty funny. Iron Man is actually Ultron’s best buddy in the game, even though they hate each other in the comics. They have this team-up ability called Stark Protocol. When activated, this synergy upgrades Ultron’s basic attack, Encephalo-Ray, into Nano Ray.

Instead of his normal attack, Ultron now shoots a laser beam that goes through everyone, healing allies and damaging enemies at the same time. This makes Ultron way more useful in the team, making it a must-have team-up ability in the current patch.

2. Doctor Strange

Ultron’s healing ability, Imperative: Patch, works great when used on frontline Vanguards, especially tank heroes who like to dive into fights. Doctor Strange is one of those aggressive tank heroes who loves to teleport right into the middle of fights. He’s got some great crowd control abilities, but he can get overwhelmed pretty quickly when he’s surrounded by enemies.

That’s where Ultron’s healing drone comes in handy. Doctor Strange can portal into team fights and use his spells to control enemies while getting constant healing from Ultron.

3. Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic is all about stretching and controlling space on the battlefield. He can reach enemies from weird angles and block off areas, but this means he’s often far from his team and easy to target. Ultron’s healing drone is perfect for keeping Mister Fantastic alive when he’s stretched out in risky positions. The constant healing lets him be more aggressive with his stretching abilities and control important areas longer.

4. Magik

Magik loves getting up close and fighting in the middle of everything. She is the queen of brawling. She’s got some armor that helps her survive, but adding Ultron’s healing makes her even tougher to kill. Magik also usually fights near her tank teammates. Since Ultron’s healing drone affects everyone around the target, putting it on Magik means nearby allies get healed too. She basically becomes a walking healing station for your whole team during fights.

5. Luna Snow

Let’s be honest, Ultron is meant to do a bit of everything, not just heal. That’s why Luna Snow works so well with him. Luna Snow brings the big burst healing that Ultron lacks. While Ultron provides steady, constant healing, Luna Snow can save teammates who are about to die with her powerful heals and ultimate. When you combine that with Ultron’s consistent support, your team becomes really hard to kill. The two of them together cover each other’s weaknesses perfectly.

You can also add a third healer, such as Mantis or Cloak & Dagger, to round out the team. The 3-healer strategy is surprisingly effective in the current patch, offering a balance of sustain, buffs, and pressure. Give it a try!

Those are the 5 best heroes to team up with Ultron in Marvel Rivals Season 2.5. While these picks complement his strengths and cover his weaknesses, mastering Ultron starts with understanding his fundamentals. So if you haven’t already, make sure to check out our complete Ultron guide to learn how to play him effectively and maximize his impact in every match.