Marvel Rivals Best Settings for Low-End PC (60+ FPS Guide)

by Shida Aruya
I know most players focus on optimizing Marvel Rivals settings for high-end PCs, but what about those who don’t have a high-end system? Many players have been dealing with FPS issues that can mess up their game, especially during intense 6v6 matches. In this guide, I will provide the best Marvel Rivals settings for low-end PCs.

Marvel Rivals Best Settings For Low-End PC

Marvel Rivals Best Settings for Low-End PC

When you’re in the middle of a heated battle and Doctor Strange starts opening portals everywhere, the last thing you want is for your game to turn into a slideshow. Unfortunately, players have been running into issues like the dreaded 99% loading error, often directly linked to FPS problems.

One of the reasons you need to optimize FPS in Marvel Rivals is some of the heroes’ movements in this game are based on your frame rate. The community even complained that Marvel Rivals is somehow a pay-to-win game because of this issue. Now if you have a potato PC, don’t worry, you can still tweak the settings. Here’s what you need to know:

Marvel Rivals Display Settings for Low-End PC

Low End PC Display Setting Marvel Rivals
SettingBest Option
Target DisplayPrimary Monitor
Display ModeFullscreen
Aspect Ratio16:9
Resolution1280×720
Anti-AliasingAMD FSR
Super Resolution ModeUltra Performance
Super Resolution Sharpening60-70
Frame Generation ModeAMD FSR3 Frame Generation
Low Latency ModeNVIDIA Reflex Low Latency
Limit FPSOff
Show FPSOn
V-SyncOff

The key settings to adjust are anti-aliasing, super-resolution mode, super-resolution sharpening, and frame generation mode. Follow the recommended settings provided above, and you should notice an improvement in FPS. With these options, you can achieve up to 80 FPS.

Start by using a resolution of 1920×1080. If you consistently get above 60 FPS, there’s no need to lower it. However, if you feel the need for more FPS, try reducing the resolution to 1280×720. This change can boost your frame rate too.

Graphics Settings for Low-End PC

Low End PC Graphics Setting Marvel Rivals
SettingBest Option
Graphics QualityCustom
Global IlluminationSSGI – Low Quality
Reflection QualityScreen Space Reflections
Model DetailMedium
Post-ProcessingLow
Shadow DetailLow
Texture DetailLow
Effects DetailLow
Foliage QualityLow

Some of the options in the display settings are crucial for boosting your FPS. However, keep in mind that with these settings, you will be sacrificing visual quality for a higher frame rate. This means the game may appear slightly pixelated but will remain playable and can actually enhance your performance significantly.

Setting the Shadow and Effects Detail to Low will help you with performance while still keeping character shadows visible. It also reduces particle effects without affecting important gameplay visuals, so you’ll still see important cues during the game.

Windows Game Mode for Marvel Rivals

If you’re using Windows 10 or 11, you can use Windows Game Mode to further boost your FPS in Marvel Rivals. Follow these steps:

  1. Close the Marvel Rivals game.
  2. Go to the Windows search bar and type Game Mode settings.
  3. Navigate to Graphic Settings.
  4. Click Browse and locate the Marvel Rivals.exe file.
  5. Ensure you select the .exe file inside the MarvelGame folder, not the launcher.
  6. Select Marvel Rivals, then click Options.
  7. Choose High Performance.
  8. Launch the game.
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3

This adjustment will instruct your PC to use more power from your GPU, helping it reach higher FPS. Just make sure your PC has good airflow and cooling, as the GPU will work harder and generate heat more quickly.

Don’t Forget About Audio Settings

The audio settings won’t affect your FPS, they can still improve your gameplay. It will even help you track enemy movements and Ultimate abilities better:

Low End PC Audio Setting Marvel Rivals
  • Turn on 3D Enhancement for better spatial awareness
  • Consider lowering or turning off the Music Volume to better hear important game sounds

Remember, every PC is different, so don’t be afraid to experiment with these settings even though you have a modest PC. Start with our recommendations and then tweak things until you find your perfect balance. The goal is to get the highest FPS possible in Marvel Rivals while keeping the gameplay good enough to enjoy. I personally enjoy the game with more FPS rather than perfect visuals with low frame rates. When you’ve got everything dialed in just right, you’ll notice a huge difference in your gameplay.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

