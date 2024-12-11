Marvel Rivals: Best Starting Heroes for New Players

Playing Marvel Rivals for the first time can feel overwhelming. Why? Well, there are over 30 heroes to choose from. Each character has its own playstyle and learning curve, but some are easier to pick up. Here’s a look at the most beginner-friendly Marvel Rivals heroes that will help you learn and play the game quickly and make a strong impact in matches.

The Punisher

In Marvel Rivals, The Punisher’s gameplay is straightforward – point and shoot. He is the first character we played and we absolutely loved him! The assault rifle he is using is great for medium-range fights, and the shotgun destroys anything up close. The best part of his kit is the turret. It shreds enemies with 200 rounds in the magazine so it stays useful for a long time.

Additionally, the smoke bomb gives you a quick way out when you’re in trouble. The smoke doesn’t last long, but it’s enough to confuse enemies and let you reposition. Your passive ability keeps tracking enemies even after they hide behind cover, which helps you stay on their tail.

Star-Lord

Star-Lord is all about hit-and-run tactics. His dual pistols deal steady damage without needing perfect aim. You can fly around the battlefield, which helps you stay safe while learning to position. Moreover, his ultimate lets you hover and attack your opponents with fire-tracking shots, which most of the time, the enemies can’t dodge. Between the flight and dodge abilities, you’ll always have a way to escape tight spots in battles.

Groot

Starting as a tank can be scary and a bit boring, but Groot makes it simple and fun. His high health points give you room to make mistakes without dying instantly. The walls that Groot can create work in two ways, they act like a barrier and also damage the enemies. Place them near chokepoints to control where enemies can go.

The vine prison ability locks down enemies who get too close, making them easy targets for your team. Spore bombs help control areas, and the basic attack combo feels satisfying when you launch enemies into the air. Even if you’re just learning, you can help your team by being hard to kill and disrupting enemy movement.

Magneto

Magneto focuses on protecting himself and his teammates with magnetic shields. Every bit of damage these shields absorb makes your attacks stronger. The large barrier ability can protect several teammates at once, making you valuable even if you’re still figuring out when to use your other abilities.

His attacks work well at medium range, letting you contribute damage while staying safe. The combination of shields and damage means you can play at your own pace while learning when to be aggressive. From our experience in the game, he is extremely broken if paired with Venom and Hulk.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon helps the team without the pressure of being the main healer. The damage boost station makes everyone’s attacks stronger, and you can bring back fallen allies or drop armor packs to keep them alive longer. Wall-running and jetpack abilities help you reach unexpected positions and escape danger. Your job is actually simple but important when you play Rocket Raccoon. Just keep dropping useful resources for your team and stay alive. The combination of mobility and utility means you can contribute without needing perfect mechanical skills.

Mantis

Mantis stands out as the perfect choice if you want to focus purely on keeping your team alive. Nearly every ability she has revolves around healing, which means you always know what your job is. Her constant healing output means your teammates can play more aggressively, knowing they have reliable support.

The only non-healing ability in her kit is Spore Slumber, which puts a single enemy to sleep. Use this ability on anyone threatening your teammates or trying to dive into your backline. The best part about Mantis is her passive ability, as long as you have life orbs stacked up, you’ll generate healing over time. This means you’re always contributing value to your team, even when learning the ropes.