Marvel Rivals Best Team Comps Season 1: Fantastic Four Synergies

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is here, bringing a new map, characters, and a fresh team-up. Assembling a team with the best synergies is one of the most exciting aspects of the game. With the introduction of new characters, the meta has changed, and in this guide, we’ll provide you with Marvel Rivals’ best team comps for Season 1 Eternal Night Falls.

Best Team Compositions in Marvel Rivals Season 1

In this new season, Marvel Rivals has officially introduced the first two members of the Fantastic Four family, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman. Naturally, a new team-up ability accompanies this exciting update. With that in mind, let’s explore the current best team compositions and synergies in Season 1:

The Spiders and the Power Couple Team

Vanguards Duelists Strategists

Venom

Mister Fantastic

Invisible Woman

Peni Parker

Spider-Man

Luna Snow

Team-Up Abilities: Symbiote Bond and Fantasti-Force

One of the best team comps we’ve tried this season is the Offensive Tank team. With this lineup, your team gains access to the Symbiote Bond and the new Fantasti-Force team-up abilities. Last season, this synergy was already a top pick, but now it features the new power couple – Reed Richards and Susan Storm. Reed’s tanky kit boosts the team’s already impressive health pool, making it tough to take down.

Symbiote Bond remains incredibly strong, giving Spider-Man and Peni Parker an additional skill, making them even deadlier. Fantasti-Force ability, on the other hand, boosts Mister Fantastic’s defense. Put these together, and you’ve got a team that’s tough to take down while dishing out serious damage.

The Gamma Team

Vanguards Duelists Strategists

Hulk

Iron Man

Mantis

Doctor Strange

Black Panther or Wolverine

Luna Snow

Team-Up Abilities: Gamma Charge and Fastball Special

The Gamma Team still reigns as the champion from the previous season and one of the hardest teams to beat in Marvel Rivals—provided you know how to play each of these characters. Why do we say this? Because they have kind of a steep learning curve, but they are worth it once you figure them out.

With this composition, you gain the Gamma Charge team-up ability, which grants Iron Man and Doctor Strange a significant damage boost. This allows them to deal substantial damage while being backed by the raw strength of Hulk. This combo makes the team tough to kill and hard to counter in Marvel Rivals. Meanwhile, the Fastball Special is awesome too. Hulk will be able to throw Wolverine right into the fight, and it’s going to be pure chaos.

The Guardians Revival Team

Vanguards Duelists Strategists

Thor

Star-Lord

Mantis

Doctor Strange

Hela

Adam Warlock

Team-Up Abilities: Guardian Revival and Ragnarok Rebirth

This team composition revolves around characters who can resurrect and fight again, making it an excellent choice for capture-point gameplay. With this composition, your team will gain access to Guardian Revival and Ragnarok Rebirth as team-up abilities.

Guardian Revival allows Star-Lord and Mantis to return to life after dying, thanks to Adam Warlock. Similarly, Thor will automatically revive if Hela eliminates an enemy shortly after Thor’s death. In addition to their resurrection abilities, the high damage output from Star-Lord and Hela can be devastating. Both duelists have ultimates that can wipe out teams, making this lineup perfect for dominating capture-point matches.

The Never Go Wrong Team

Vanguards Duelists Strategists

Peni Parker

Psylocke

Mantis –

Hela

Rocket Racoon –

Punisher or Winter Soldier –

Team-Up Abilities: Ammo Overload

This team composition has been a favorite among players since Season 0. Although it includes only one Vanguard, the capabilities this team offers are very strong. While you only gain the Ammo Overload team-up ability with this composition, it hardly matters when each character is overpowered on their own.

Peni can effectively hold the point, while Psylocke, Hela, and either Punisher or Bucky can deliver massive damage to the entire enemy team. Meanwhile, Mantis and Rocket Raccoon provide significant healing, with Raccoon’s B.R.B skill capable of resurrecting a fallen ally. If your team is struggling and in desperate need of a tactical shift, this composition is the one to choose.

While these team compositions are considered some of the best, remember that the ultimate goal of playing Marvel Rivals is to have fun and experiment with different team combinations. You can even try unconventional setups, such as using four Vanguards and two Strategists, which have occasionally proven to be effective. Share your favorite team comps in the comments below, we’d love to hear what unique combinations you’ve found success with in Marvel Rivals.