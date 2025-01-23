Marvel Rivals Bots: How to Find Them and Why Everyone Should Care

The success of Marvel Rivals has been incredible, but there is a growing controversy that affects everyone, from casual players to hardcore gamers. You might have heard whispers about bot matches in Marvel Rivals, but why should you care? Let me break down this issue in a way that makes sense for all players.

What’s Happening with Marvel Rivals Bot Problem

When you lose two games in a row in Quick Play, something interesting happens. The game quietly puts you in a match against AI opponents which are bots instead of real players as one Reddit user explained. Here is the setup:

Your team will have 4 real players and 2 bot teammates.

The enemy team will have 6 bots as players.

You will get penalized if you leave these matches.

If you’re a casual player who just jumps in for fun, you might think, “So what? I’m having fun!”, and that’s totally fair! These matches can feel good because most of the time you will win, the game feels more manageable, and you can experiment with new heroes without feeling the heat of your teammates. However, bots while harmless, actually affect everyone in deeper ways.

Why This Bot System in Marvel Rivals Is a Problem

For casual players, the issues might not be immediately obvious, but they’re significant. Initially, it’s not a problem, but the more you play, the more you will realize that you’re not really improving at the game when fighting against predictable AI opponents. Those awesome plays you’re proud of might have been against bots that don’t react like real players would. The game never tells you when this happens, and many players are discovering that their first match of each day has consistently been against bots without their knowledge.

How Bots Disrupt Gameplay:

Unrealistic behavior: Bots often exhibit strange behavior, such as targeting the ground with their ultimate abilities or rushing objectives without a clear strategy.

Bots often exhibit strange behavior, such as targeting the ground with their ultimate abilities or rushing objectives without a clear strategy. Unfair advantages: Some players report bots having unrealistic accuracy, instantly locking onto players, and even seemingly moving with players when out of sight.

Some players report bots having unrealistic accuracy, instantly locking onto players, and even seemingly moving with players when out of sight. Tainted victories: Dominating bot matches can feel less rewarding and create a false sense of accomplishment.

Dominating bot matches can feel less rewarding and create a false sense of accomplishment. Matchmaking concerns: If bots are indeed used to cushion losing streaks, it raises concerns about the integrity of the matchmaking system and whether it prioritizes artificial wins over fair competition.

From reading all the comments on Reddit, I found out that for competitive players, the frustration runs even deeper. Quick Play should serve as a valuable practice mode for competitive matches, but fighting bots teaches bad habits that obviously won’t work against real players. Hardcore players also vent that it’s hard to learn new heroes properly because AI opponents don’t use human strategies or reactions. The game then feels less authentic when you can’t trust whether you’re playing against real people or not.

The bottom line is that whether you play for fun or competition, the bot system is holding you back from experiencing and improving at the real game.

How to Spot Bot Matches in Marvel Rivals

Identifying bot matches in Marvel Rivals has become easier as players share their experiences. Bot accounts are always Level 1 with profiles showing restricted access instead of limited access. They often have generic usernames too, like it’s computer generated. Additionally, bots move rigidly and unnaturally, often facing backward while heading toward objectives, and making unrealistic turns. Sometimes, they start shooting at the ground or rushing in without clear strategies. Basically, you are looking for weird and unnatural behaviors or unrealistic accuracy, speed, and gameplay to spot bots in Marvel Rivals.

Bots profiles show restricted access Bots travel in similar paths

Why Everyone Should Care About This Growing Issue

NetEase’s approach actually worries me about Marvel Rivals’ future. So far, we know that they’re not being transparent about the system. It’s ruining the quality of matches for everyone. New players aren’t learning the game properly, experienced players can’t practice effectively, and it makes the game feel less fair overall. Plus, it’s creating this divide between casual and hardcore players, which just isn’t good for the community.

If you want to help address the bot issue, here are several steps you can take:

Use tracker.gg to review your match history for signs of bots.

Share your findings and observations with other players.

Provide detailed feedback to NetEase about your experiences.

Play Competitive mode for matches with guaranteed human opponents.

No matter if you’re a casual or competitive player, having choice and clear information in your gaming experience is important. Bot matches might seem harmless, but they impact how players learn and enjoy the game in the long run. By understanding, discussing, or even reporting on this issue, we can help make Marvel Rivals better for everyone.