Marvel Rivals Cancels Rank Reset Decision Within 24 Hours, The Thing and Human Torch Update

NetEase canceled Marvel Rivals rank reset plans after players complained.

Players now keep their ranks and just need 10 matches for rewards.

The Thing and Human Torch join the game in the next update.

NetEase Games has quickly reversed its decision to add a mid-season rank reset in Marvel Rivals. The change comes just hours after the original plan sparked concern among competitive players.

NetEase initially announced in Dev Talk 10 that players would lose six ranks during the mid-season update scheduled for February 21st, 2025. This news sent shockwaves through the Marvel Rivals community, with players expressing strong disagreement across social media platforms. The main concern was that a rank reset halfway through the season would make competitive play less enjoyable and unnecessarily stressful.

Marvel Rivals Cancels Rank Reset Decision Within 24 Hours

However, within 24 hours of the initial announcement, NetEase released Dev Talk 11 with significant changes to their plans. Players will now keep their current competitive ranks throughout the entirety of Season 1, removing the pressure of a mid-season reset.

Thank you for all your passionate discussions and feedback. There wil be NO RANK RESET when the second half of the season begins! Check out the details here! https://t.co/zM4IWsVRw0 #marvelrivals pic.twitter.com/7Cpn3aiwUx — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 11, 2025

The first half of Season 1 concludes on February 21st, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC. So, during this period:

Players who achieve Gold rank or higher will receive the exclusive Blood Shield Invisible Woman costume .

will receive the . Those reaching Grandmaster rank and above will earn a special Crest of Honor .

will earn a . Additionally, an elite One Above All Crest of Honor will be awarded to the top 500 players on the competitive ladder.

When the second half of the season starts, players will keep their current ranks and scores instead of facing a reset. To earn the new round of rewards, they just need to complete 10 matches in Competitive mode and maintain their rank until the season ends. The second half of the season will also introduce additional rewards, including a new Gold rank costume and various Crests of Honor featuring distinct designs for different competitive tiers.

NetEase’s Quick Decision Wins Community Support

The developer’s quick response has earned praise from the Marvel Rivals community, with players thanking the developers on social media for listening and adapting. Some have even shown support by purchasing in-game content.

Adding to the excitement, the February 21st update will introduce The Thing and Human Torch to the game’s growing roster. These additions will complete The Fantastic Four lineup in Marvel Rivals, bringing the total character count to 39. While not officially confirmed, insider information suggests The Thing will join as a Vanguard class hero, while Human Torch will take on the Duelist role.

Having played Marvel Rivals since its launch, I have seen NetEase make both good and bad calls, but this quick response to community feedback really stands out. I feel like this is why Marvel Rivals will have a long life and succeed. In today’s competitive gaming scene, developers who actually listen to their players are rare, and it makes a huge difference. Don’t you think?