Marvel Rivals Captain America Guide: Abilities, Combos, and Best Counters

Captain America is one of the most iconic Avengers, and he is a strong tank hero in Marvel Rivals. He is great at surviving on the front lines while causing chaos for the enemy team. However, you need to know how to position yourself and play smart to get good at playing Cap. This Marvel Rivals Captain America guide will teach you everything from his abilities, combos, and best counters!

Marvel Rivals Captain America Guide: Full Stats



Captain America Role Vanguard Difficulty 3-Star Health 650 Movement Speed 6m/s Affiliation Avengers

Captain America Abilities and Ultimate

Steve Rogers is a highly mobile Vanguard, capable of withstanding heavy damage, protecting his allies with his iconic shield, and harassing enemy backliners. Steve Rogers is fast for a tank. He can take a beating, protect his team with his famous shield, and really harass enemy’s supports.

Ability Name Description Sentinel Strike (LMB) • Melee combo that hit enemies up close.

• Ends with a shield throw that bounces up to four times. Freedom Charge (Q – Ultimate) • Charge forward with your shield up.

• Gives teammates extra health and speed.

• Can knock enemies around when you combo it with other moves. Leading Dash (SHIFT) • Boost your speed and lets you jump through the air. Vibranium Energy Saw (E) • Throw shield to hit enemies in a straight path. Liberty Rush (F) • Charge forward with your shield. Super-Soldier Slam (LMB while jumping) • Jump down and slam enemies, sending them flying. Living Legend (RMB) • Block shots with your shield, they bounce back randomly. Captain’s Spirit (Team-Up) • Makes Winter Soldier leap to ally and slam ground.

• Captain America and Winter Soldier deal AoE damage and slow enemies.

• Captain America gains +100 Max Health and 5% Damage Boost.

How to Play Captain America: Combos and Tactics

Captain America is a Vanguard whose role isn’t limited to just protecting his teammates, unlike Doctor Strange or Groot, who rely heavily on shields. Playing Cap effectively requires an aggressive playstyle, you really want to get in there and mess with the enemy team.

Your main job as Captain America is to go after the enemy healers. Jump into their backline and make their lives miserable so they can’t keep their team alive. This is super important for Cap. However, don’t get too greedy. If things get tough, retreat, heal up, and try again. Even the First Avenger is useless if he’s dead.

Captain America is also an excellent hero for stalling. Meaning, he can hold off a convoy cart simply by jumping around the cart with his shield raised. This tactic is especially useful when your team is wiped, and you need to buy time for them to come back.

Lastly, one of the most important things to keep in mind while playing Captain America is map awareness, especially Health Pack locations. You’ll often be on the move, and grabbing Health Packs not only keeps you alive longer but also it stops the enemy from getting them too.

Best Combos for Captain America

Here are the best heroes to team up with Captain America:

Hero Synergy with Captain America

Doctor Strange He’s the main tank who guards teammates while Captain America go cause trouble in the backline.

Magneto Another tank who provides shield bubbles, helping Captain America stay alive while pressuring enemies.

Winter Soldier Has a special team-up move with Captain; both can play aggressively together for high-pressure plays.

Storm Boosts Captain America from a distance, great for helping him disrupt the backline.

Cloak & Dagger Long-range healer who can keep Captain America alive while he’s diving deep into enemy territory.

Ultron Support that heals divers and helps flank enemies.

How to Counter Captain America in Marvel Rivals

Captain America can be tough, but he’s got weaknesses you can use:

Hero How they Counter Captain America

The Thing Can leap to support teammates when Captain America dives in and disrupts them.

Namor His little minions constantly hurt Captain America when he dives in.

Squirrel Girl Can stun him and deal big damage, making him run away. Also has a jump ability to avoid his attack.

Wolverine A tank killer who can grab and seriously injure Cap. Can chase him down if he tries to escape.

Invisible Woman Can push or pull Cap when his shield is down. Can go invisible to avoid his attacks.

Luna Snow Can freeze Captain America in place, stopping his momentum.

Mantis Can put Cap to sleep, giving her team a chance to shut him down or escape safely.

That’s everything you need to know about playing Captain America in Marvel Rivals. Always look for chances to mess with enemy healers and remember where those health packs are to stay alive longer!