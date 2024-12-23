Marvel Rivals Characters Wishlist: Heroes and Villains We Want to Play Next

If you’re getting into Marvel Rivals, you know how exciting it is to play as your favorite Marvel character. With 33 heroes and villains already in the game, and knowing NetEase will eventually add more to the roster, it just keeps getting better. However, there are still so many characters in the MCU that haven’t made to the game yet. So, we put together a Marvel Rivals characters wishlist of heroes and villains we’d love to play in the future.

1. Daredevil

Daredevil would be an awesome pick for the DPS roster in Marvel Rivals. Watching him in the series, we can totally picture how his enhanced senses could help him detect enemies through walls or even sense when someone’s about to attack. Plus, his acrobatic abilities would make him perfect for jumping around the battlefield.

His billy club could serve as both a melee weapon and a grappling hook, giving him some cool mobility, kind of like Spider-Man swinging through the city, but with a unique twist.

2. Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider can be a great potential Vanguard character in Marvel Rivals, bringing all that hellfire and chaos to the battlefield. His durability alone makes him a solid tank, able to take a beating and keep going. His chain attacks would be perfect for controlling space and pulling enemies right into his Penance Stare It would be terrifying to face if it’s added in the game. And just imagine riding the Hell Cycle across the map, leaving fiery trails that damage anyone in his path, now that’s what we call making an entrance.

3. Fantastic Four

Recent leaks hint that Marvel’s Fantastic Four might be joining the fight. If the rumor is true, then we know each member will bring something special to the game:

Mr. Fantastic could be a Vanguard , using his stretching powers to protect his teammates.

could be a , using his stretching powers to protect his teammates. The Thing would be another Vanguard , acting as the team’s main tank.

would be another , acting as the team’s main tank. Human Torch fits perfectly as a Duelist , dominating aerial combat and controlling areas with his fire.

fits perfectly as a , dominating aerial combat and controlling areas with his fire. Invisible Woman could take on the Strategist role, using force fields to protect allies.

We are excited to see their team power up in action, which could totally change how group tactics play out in Marvel Rivals.

4. Green Goblin

Don’t you guys think that Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin would bring a whole new level to aerial combat? With his glider, he’d be zooming around the map, making him a serious rival to Iron Man and Spider-Man. It’d be so cool to see him flying, tossing bombs, and causing chaos in all the battle maps of Marvel Rivals. Adding more villains like him would also add some really interesting twists to the story, making things a lot more intense.

5. Juggernaut

Juggernaut would be great as a Vanguard at breaking enemy formations. His signature ability could destroy buildings and create new pathways, changing the map’s layout mid-match. The mechanics of getting stronger as he builds momentum would also add a unique element to gameplay. Juggernaut was a fun character to play in Marvel Heroes, and we believe he will also be a great addition to Marvel Rivals.

6. Deadpool

Last but not least, our favorite Deadpool! He would be a great addition to Marvel Rivals, bringing both deadly skills and definitely some funny moments to the game. His ability to heal quickly could make him harder to take down, adding a cool survival mechanic. His teleportation would give him amazing mobility, letting him move around the map in ways others can’t. Plus, his funny voice lines would make matches way more entertaining/

Let’s face it. Who doesn’t want a Deadpool x Wolverine combination?

We do think that these new heros and villains in Marvel Rivals would not only expand the character roster but also bring in fresh gameplay mechanics and strategies. In the meantime, while we wait for these new characters to join the Marvel Rivals game, continue mastering the existing 33 heroes and villains. Who knows? Your current primary might have some great synergies with these future additions.