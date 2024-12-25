Marvel Rivals Cheating Problem: How to Report Cheaters (Complete Guide)

Marvel Rivals has taken over the gaming world since its release. But, like any big competitive game, it’s already dealing with cheaters, especially in high-ranked matches. Here’s what’s currently going on and what we can do on how to report cheaters in Marvel Rivals.

The Current Marvel Rivals Cheating Problem Situation

Cheating is becoming a bigger problem in the Marvel Rivals’ competitive scene, especially in high-ranked matches and for popular streamers. Players and streamers have been calling out how often they’re running into cheaters. These cheaters are using all kinds of unfair tricks, including:

Aimbots (automatically targeting players and adding hitbox to characters who don’t have it)

Wallhacks (seeing through walls)

Other suspicious behavior that gives unfair advantages

60% of my games were cheaters today and it was NOT fun



if they don't do something about this soon, the game will be unplayable in like a month https://t.co/ISPcxXeJOG — bogur (@b0gur) December 21, 2024

Bogur, a popular Marvel Rivals player and streamer, mentioned that up to 60% of his matches include at least one cheater, which is pretty alarming for a game that’s only a few weeks old. While high-ranked matches seem to be hit the hardest, there are also reports of cheaters appearing in lower ranks too.

How to Report Cheaters in Marvel Rivals

If you find a suspicious player, here are the most effective ways to report cheaters in Marvel Rivals:

Report Players During a Match

Press ESC to open the Settings menu. Click the Report option. Select the player’s name. Choose Cheating as the reason. Select the reason for reporting from the cheating options.

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3

Report Players Through Match History

Click your profile icon. Go to History. Find the specific match. Select the player from the scoreboard. Submit your report with details.

Step 1 Step 2 Step 3

Report Players Via Discord

You can also report players through the official Marvel Rivals Discord:

Join the official server. Contact the Anti-Cheat bot or Support bot. Provide the player’s name and evidence.

For now, NetEase has already banned some cheaters that were being reported. But a lot of people in the community feel like they need to step it up, especially with how fast the problem is growing. The developer said that they’re serious about cracking down on cheaters, but people are watching to see how quickly and effectively they follow through.

Remember, just make sure when you are going to report someone that they are actually a cheater because false reporting can harm legitimate players. By reporting cheaters, at least you are helping the developer to maintain a fair gaming environment while giving them time to implement stronger anti-cheat measures. Meanwhile, you can also check why Marvel Rivals is warning an issue for players who use mouse modifications.