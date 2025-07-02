Marvel Rivals College Student Perks: Free Skins and How to Get Them

College students who play Marvel Rivals just got some amazing news. NetEase announced a brand new College Student Perks program that gives you 10 free costume trials every season. This means you can try out expensive skins without paying anything, which is perfect if you’re on a tight budget. Here is everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals College Student Perks!

What Are Marvel Rivals College Student Perks?

The College Student Perks program is NetEase’s way of helping students enjoy more content without breaking the bank. Every season, you get 10 free skin trials plus MVP rewards. These aren’t permanent additions to your collection, though, but they let you use premium skins for the entire season. Since Marvel Rivals is already free to play, this makes the game even more accessible for students.

The new program starts with Season 3: The Abyss Awakens on July 11th, 2025. The costumes will rotate every season, so you will always have something new to try. NetEase hasn’t confirmed whether these will be brand-new skins or popular ones from previous seasons, but either way, it’s a great deal.

How to Sign Up for Marvel Rivals College Student Perks

Getting access to the College Student Perks is pretty easy, but you need to prove that you’re actually a student. Here’s how the process works. You need to verify your student status using your college e-mail address. This is the main way NetEase confirms you’re enrolled in a university or college:

Head to the official Marvel Rivals website and look for the College Student Perks section. You will see a Go Verify button that starts the registration process. Submit your information: Student email address and verification code, then click Verify.

NetEase will then verify your student status. The system should recognize most major universities automatically. If your college isn’t recognized by the email verification system, don’t worry. You can reach out to NEtEase support to get your school added to their list.

Which Regions Can Sign Up?

Right now, the College Student Perks program is only available in the United States and the United Kingdom. NetEase plans to add more regions soon, but they haven’t given specific dates or countries yet. If you’re studying in the US or UK, you can sign up right now. Students in other countries will need to wait for NetEase to expand the program.

This regional rollout makes sense since different countries have different education systems. NetEase probably wants to make sure its verification process works properly before expanding worldwide.

College life is expensive, and gaming costs can add up quickly. The Marvel Rivals College Student Perks program makes the game more inclusive for student players. Since the costumes are temporary, make sure to take screenshots of your favorite looks. You can always buy the ones you really love later!