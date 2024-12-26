Marvel Rivals Cross-Platform: Why Ranked Mode Doesn’t Support Crossplay

Marvel Rivals brings together heroes and villains from across the Marvel universe, and with cross-platform play, it’s bringing players together too. If you’re teaming up with friends on different platforms or wondering why some modes have platform limits, this guide has got you covered. I’ll break down which modes support crossplay and explain why competitive modes stick to the same platform only for now.

How Cross-Platform Works in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals supports crossplay, but it works differently depending on which game mode you’re playing. The good news is that you can absolutely play with your friends across different platforms, but just keep in mind there are some limitations for competitive modes. You can team up with anyone, no matter what platform they’re on, in these modes:

Game Modes Description Quick Match Jump into casual matches with players across all platforms. This is a quick and fun gameplay without any pressure. Conquest Join forces with friends in a strategic, objective-driven mode, where teamwork and coordination are key to victory. Custom Games Create your own private matches to enjoy with your cross-platform friends, tailoring the experience to your liking. Training vs. AI Practice your skills in a relaxed setting with friends, battling against AI opponents, no matter what platform they’re using.

Why Marvel Rivals Ranked Mode Doesn’t Support Crossplay

When it comes to ranked play or in the game we call it Competitive, Marvel Rivals takes a balanced approach to keep things fair. Ranked crossplay is only limited to:

PC and Mac players can match together

players can match together PlayStation and Xbox players can match together

This split helps keep things fair by matching up players with similar controls. PC players using a mouse and keyboard won’t have an advantage over console players, and console players won’t have to worry about facing different input setups. It just makes the competition feel more balanced.

Should there be a crossplay ranked mode in Marvel Rivals? In my opinion, yes, there should be, maybe in the future. Even if you see in Reddit, lots of players in the community are asking for it. However, there needs to be an option for players to choose whether to enable crossplay or not. So anytime you want to play Ranked with your group in different platforms, you can. If you are not in the mood to do it, then you can just disable the settings. I think giving players the choice to enable or disable it would make the game more flexible and enjoyable for everyone.

Marvel Rivals Cross-Progression Status

What about cross-progression? Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals doesn’t support cross-progression at launch. This means that whatever progress you make stays tied to the platform you start on. So, if you switch platforms, your unlocks, achievements, and rankings won’t carry over. You’ll need a separate account for each device you want to play on.

This might be disappointing if you were hoping to switch between PC and console, or let’s say if you wanted to play on your Steam Deck. It’s a bit of a hassle, but hopefully, it’ll get sorted out down the line, because many games add cross-progression after launch, so there’s always hope for the future.

Remember to communicate with your friends about which modes you can play together based on your platforms. With this knowledge, you can make the most of Marvel Rivals’ crossplay features while understanding its current limitations.