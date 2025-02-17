Marvel Rivals Developers Clear the Air About Fake Character Leaks

NetEase developers deny planting fake character data in Marvel Rivals.

Found character files are actually leftover test concepts from development.

The Thing and Human Torch are officially joining the game on February 21st, 2025.

In the world of competitive gaming, leaks and data mining have become as common as patch notes. Recently, Marvel Rivals players have been discussing potential new characters found in the game’s code. But there’s been some debate: are the developers at NetEase playing a clever game of misdirection with Marvel Rivals fake character leaks?

The Truth Behind Fake Character Leaks Answered by NetEase

Last month, data miners found possible future hero names in Marvel Rivals’ code. Some turned out to be true, like the Fantastic Four reveal (with Human Torch and The Thing), but others were unclear. This sparked rumors that NetEase was adding fake names to confuse data miners.

In a recent interview with IGN, these claims were addressed openly by Marvel Rivals producer Weicong Wu and Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo. Their response? They are too busy developing the game to play tricks on data miners.

How Heroes Really Make It Into Marvel Rivals Character Roster

What’s actually happening is far more interesting than any conspiracy theory. The development team plans their character releases about a year in advance, with new heroes and villains joining the roster every month and a half. This process involves several steps too.

When choosing new characters, NetEase first looks at what the game needs. They consider things like gameplay variety and team balance since Marvel Rivals’ game style is heavy with team synergy. Instead of constantly tweaking existing characters, they prefer adding new ones that can either support weaker heroes or counter stronger ones. The team then takes their ideas to Marvel Games and starts working on initial designs. They also factor in what’s happening in the broader Marvel Universe, like upcoming movies or major comic storylines.

Why Did Data Miners Find Extra Characters in the Game Files?

Those mysterious character names in the game files? They are more like rough ideas than confirmed additions. Wu explains that creating a character is a complex process involving many concepts, tests, and prototypes. Sometimes, bits of these experiments remain in the code, even if the character isn’t added to the final roster.

In the interview, Koo compares it to finding someone’s notebook full of brainstorming ideas – without any context about which ideas were chosen or discarded. This is what Koo said:

“If I could have a ten-year plan, it’d be great. But the team experimented with a lot of play styles, heroes. It was like there’s someone doing scratch paperwork and then just left a notebook there, and someone [a dataminer] decided to open it with no context.”

While characters like Professor X, Colossus, Gambit, Rogue, and Jubilee have been found in the files, their presence doesn’t guarantee they’ll join the game for now. But we will see in the coming months.

Also Read:

What This Means for Marvel Rivals Players

If you are excited about leaked characters, we recommend you not get too set on them because things can change before they are official. While some data-mined content may eventually make it into the game, others might remain as unused concepts. The developers’ focus remains on creating a balanced, enjoyable experience rather than misleading their community.

The next confirmed additions to the roster are The Thing and Human Torch, arriving on February 21st, 2025. As for other characters found in the code? Only time will tell which ones will make the leap from concept to playable hero. The best way to know what’s coming to Marvel Rivals is to wait for official announcements. After all, even the developers themselves are still deciding which heroes will best serve the game’s future.