Marvel Rivals Devs Bold Promise: A New Hero Every 45 Days

Marvel Rivals has some exciting news. In a recent interview with Metro UK, game director Guangyun Chen revealed that players can expect a brand new hero to play in Marvel Rivals every month and a half. That’s way more often than most other multiplayer games out there, and honestly, it’s pretty exciting for anyone who loves trying out new characters. It also reminds us of Kevin Feige’s announcement of releasing 2 MCU movies every year for some reason.

How the Season System Works in Marvel Rivals

So here’s how the seasons work in Marvel Rivals. Every season runs for three months, and NetEase has split it into two parts. Based on the interview, you’ll get a new hero at the start of each season, and another one halfway through. Chen confirmed this by saying, “The length of one season is three months. And for each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero.” This means you can expect about eight new characters to join the Marvel Rivals roster every year.

Upcoming Marvel Rivals Hero Schedule and What We Know So Far

The new Season 1 has already started, bringing the dynamic duo of Mister Fantastic and The Invisible Woman to the game. But that’s not all, The Human Torch and The Thing are scheduled to arrive in the mid-season update, completing the Fantastic Four lineup. Recent leaks suggest we might have a peek at what’s coming next. If they are true to their schedule, this might be the release time for upcoming characters:

Season 2 Launch: Blade

Blade Season 2 Mid-Season: Ultron

Ultron Season 3 Launch: Emma Frost

Emma Frost Season 3 Mid-Season: Jean Grey (Phoenix)

How This Compares to Other Games and What It Means for Players

Marvel Rivals is taking a different approach when compared to other shooter games, which have slow hero releases. While some players have concerns about the faster release schedule, the development team at NetEase seems confident in their strategy.

Here is the thing. The game is already packed with almost 40 different heroes and villains to pick from, which means you already have plenty of choices for your play style. With new characters dropping so often, things will stay super interesting. Every time they add someone new, it will change how everyone plays. You might discover some awesome new team combinations you never thought of before. Plus, you’ve always got a new hero to practice if you’re bored with your favorites. It’s like getting a fresh mini-update every month and a half. Isn’t that great?

Moreover, the development team isn’t just focused on adding new heroes and villains. They’re also planning to refresh team-ups every season. In the interview, Chen said each new season will bring fresh storylines, new maps, and balance adjustments.

So there will always be something new to check out in Marvel Rivals. Do you think NetEase can keep up with this schedule of dropping new heroes often? We’ll have to wait and see. It looks like the Marvel Rivals community is in for a pretty wild ride.