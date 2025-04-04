Emma Frost, the telepathic mutant with a diamond form, joins Marvel Rivals Season 2 Hellfire Gala on April 11th, 2025. As the White Queen, she brings a unique dual-form playstyle, switching between powerful psychic abilities and hardened melee combat. This guide covers everything you need to know about Marvel Rivals Emma Frost leaked abilities and gameplay. Check them out!

Emma Frost The Vanguard

Emma Frost enters Marvel Rivals as a Vanguard, making her only the second female character in this role, alongside Peni Parker. This classification gives us important insights into her playstyle – she’s designed to be on the frontlines, absorbing damage and creating opportunities for her team.

What makes Emma truly special is her ability to switch between two distinct forms, each with its own set of abilities:

Human Form : Uses psychic attacks, barriers, and area control.

: Uses psychic attacks, barriers, and area control. Diamond Form: Becomes a melee powerhouse with physical attacks and crowd control.

This dual-form mechanic makes her a versatile fighter, able to adapt to different situations in battle. Let’s take a closer look at each form’s leaked abilities.

Also Read:

Emma Frost Human Form Abilities

Based on leaks posted by reliable data miners on X, in her baseline Human Form, Emma Frost is a ranged psychic specialist with these abilities:

Button Ability Name Description Left Click Psychic Ray Fires a continuous beam that damages enemies. Right Click Psychic Barrier Creates a shield that blocks enemy projectiles, even strong attacks like Iron Man’s ultimate. E Mind Crush Summons a psychic totem that slowly damages nearby enemies. Shift Form Switch Transforms into Diamond Form (6-second cooldown).

In Human Form, Emma’s Psychic Ray is her main damage tool, and it has a unique mechanic where hitting enemies fills a meter. Though official details are still unclear, leaks suggest this meter could power up her attacks or trigger additional passive abilities.

Her Psychic Barrier ability is a key part of her role as a Vanguard. It shields both her and her teammates from incoming projectiles, offering strong counterplay against heroes who rely on ranged attacks. This makes her a valuable protector on the frontline.

Emma Frost Diamond Form Abilities

When you transform into Diamond Form by pressing Shift, Emma becomes a close-range fighter with enhanced durability and powerful melee attacks:

Button Ability Name Description Left Click Diamond Shock/Punch Strong melee attacks that deal extra damage. Right Click Diamond Kick A heavy kick that knocks enemies back, dealing extra damage if they hit a wall. E Diamond Back Slam Grabs an enemy and slams them into the ground. Shift Form Switch Switches back to Human Form.

According to gameplay video posted by NetEase, Emma Frost’s Diamond Form lasts for 6 seconds before automatically switching back to Human Form. This form is great for close-range combat and offers strong crowd control.

Diamond Kick is especially powerful—it can knock enemies into walls to stun them or even do it for instant eliminations, much like Black Widow’s kick. When used with Diamond Back Slam, you can pull off some dangerous combos, too.

Emma Frost Ultimate Ability

Right now, the official name of Emma’s ultimate ability hasn’t been revealed. But based on the gameplay footage, it looks like a strong crowd control move. It forces enemies in front of her to slowly walk toward her, almost like they’re being mind-controlled. The effect speeds up as a diamond-shaped meter charges, pulling enemies in faster over time.

Enemies can escape this mind control by using movement abilities before the charge-up completes, so timing is everything. When used effectively, this ultimate can lead to team wipes or create crucial openings during tight matches.

Emma Frost Team-Up Ability

When teamed up with Magneto or Psylocke, Emma Frost unlocks a unique ability that creates illusionary copies of them. These projections don’t deal damage, but they act as distractions to confuse enemies and create openings during fights.

Emma Frost stands out as one of the few Vanguard characters in Marvel Rivals, offering a flexible playstyle that fits both offense and defense. Unlike most Vanguards who focus mainly on protection, Emma can switch between shielding her team with psychic abilities and diving into close combat with her Diamond Form.

This form-switching makes her more adaptable than other frontliners and adds strategic depth to team fights. When Emma Frost is officially released, we will give you more guides on her complete abilities, combos, and best counters to play with. Look out for Emma Frost when Season 2 Hellfire Gala launches on April 11th, 2025!