Marvel Rivals: Find the Celestial Codex and Complete Veni Vidi V Achievement

Having trouble finding the Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals? Don’t worry, we have figured out exactly what you need to do to find Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals and complete the Veni Vidi V achievement. The Celestial Codex exists in two forms. First, it’s a collectible item you can unlock through achievements. Second, it’s a physical object you can find on the Klyntar map. Let’s break down both versions and see how to find the Celestial Codex and complete Veni Vidi V achievement in Marvel Rivals.

How to Find the Marvel Rivals Celestial Codex on the Klyntar Map

Finding the physical Codex can be a bit of a hassle. First, you need to hope the game puts you on the Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface map. It is random so might take a few tries. Once you’re there, head to a glass door near the attackers’ spawn point, but don’t get too excited. It won’t open until the match starts. It’s a bit frustrating having to wait and rely on luck to even get the right map but that’s part of the challenge.

Getting the Veni Vidi Vi Achievement in Marvel Rivals

To unlock the “VENI VIDI V…?” achievement in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to do a few things:

First, find the Codex behind the glass door on the Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface map. Then press T to open your spray wheel and spray on the Codex. Make sure you stay until the match ends because leaving early won’t count.

Note: Keep in mind this only works in quickplay matches. Custom games and competitive modes won’t count for the achievement.

The Collectible Version of Celestial Codex in Marvel Rivals

The Celestial Codex collectible tells us some pretty cool lore about the Marvel universe. It’s tied to Knull and Symbiotes, specifically describing how it absorbed special time-based energies while Knull was imprisoned. While it doesn’t have any gameplay uses right now, many players think it might become more important in future updates. So why not collect it now? To unlock this collectible, these are the things you need to do:

Click your profile icon. Go to Achievements. Find the Chronoverse Saga tab. Earn 40 achievement points to unlock the Celestial Codex.

If you’re struggling to find the Klyntar map, be patient. Some players report playing for several hours before seeing it in rotation. When you do get the map, make getting to the Codex your first priority, because you don’t want to miss your chance and have to play even more hours just to find this one map. Remember to finish your matches after finding the Codex. There’s nothing worse than doing all the work and not getting credit because you left early!