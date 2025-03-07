Marvel Rivals: Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event Guide and Rewards

Marvel Rivals has launched Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, a month-long event packed with free rewards and a new game mode. If you’re aiming to unlock the Mrs. Barnes costume for Black Widow or want to dive into the chaos of Clone Rumble, this guide has all the details you need.

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event Duration and Schedule

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure runs from March 7th, 2025 (1:00 AM PT) to April 11, 2025 (1:59 AM PT), giving you over a month to collect all rewards. But there’s a catch: The new Clone Rumble mode is only available during specific weekend windows:

Clone Rumble Weekend Schedule Weekend 1 March 7 (1:00 AM PT) – March 10 (2:00 AM PT) Weekend 2 March 14 (2:00 AM PT) – March 17 (2:00 AM PT) Weekend 3 March 21 (2:00 AM PT) – March 24 (2:00 AM PT)

Don’t miss these limited windows if you want to experience the chaos and complete Clone Rumble challenges!

How Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble Mode Works

Clone Rumble introduces a wild twist to the standard Marvel Rivals formula:

Each team votes on one hero they want in the match pool. This creates a selection of just two heroes in total. All 12 players from both teams must choose one of these two heroes.

The mode completely changes strategy since you’ll be facing mirror matches against your own team’s hero choice or battling against a full squad of the enemy’s pick. Expect to see walls of Groot barriers, armies of Mister Fantastics bouncing everywhere, and other hilarious scenarios that break the normal game balance.

How to Progress in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure

The event uses a board game-style progression system:

Earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic by completing event missions and challenges. Roll the dice using Power Cosmic to move Galacta across the board (30 Power Cosmic = 1 roll). Claim rewards as you land on different spaces. Free rolls are available every 48 hours, so log in regularly!

The first mission available is “Complete 3 Clone Rumble Matches” which awards 90 Power Cosmic. New missions are added daily, so check back regularly to maximize your Power Cosmic earnings.

All Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Rewards

Here’s everything you can earn during the event:

Rewards Icon Mrs. Barnes Black Widow Costume Wild Sharpshooter MVP Animation Celebratory Gunfire Emote H.E.R.B.I.E. Nameplate Mrs. Barnes Nameplate Stark Sentinel MK I Nameplate Intergalactic Adventure Spray Damaged Cerebro Spray Mrs. Barnes Spray Timestream Reintegration Device Spray Units x320 One Small Step Gallery Card To be revealed Mystery Reward To be revealed on March 31, 2025

To make the most of Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, log in every 48 hours to claim your free rolls and keep progressing on the board. In Clone Rumble, coordinate with your team to pick heroes that work well together, and experiment with different hero combinations to find unique strategies in the mode’s chaotic battles. Good luck on your cosmic adventure, and happy hunting for that Mrs. Barnes costume!