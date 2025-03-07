Home » Internet » Marvel Rivals: Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event Guide and Rewards

Marvel Rivals: Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event Guide and Rewards

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Marvel Rivals has launched Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, a month-long event packed with free rewards and a new game mode. If you’re aiming to unlock the Mrs. Barnes costume for Black Widow or want to dive into the chaos of Clone Rumble, this guide has all the details you need.

Marvel Rivals Galacta's Cosmic Adventure Event Guide and Rewards

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Event Duration and Schedule

Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure runs from March 7th, 2025 (1:00 AM PT) to April 11, 2025 (1:59 AM PT), giving you over a month to collect all rewards. But there’s a catch: The new Clone Rumble mode is only available during specific weekend windows:

Clone Rumble WeekendSchedule
Weekend 1March 7 (1:00 AM PT) – March 10 (2:00 AM PT)
Weekend 2March 14 (2:00 AM PT) – March 17 (2:00 AM PT)
Weekend 3March 21 (2:00 AM PT) – March 24 (2:00 AM PT)

Don’t miss these limited windows if you want to experience the chaos and complete Clone Rumble challenges!

How Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble Mode Works

Clone Rumble introduces a wild twist to the standard Marvel Rivals formula:

  1. Each team votes on one hero they want in the match pool.
  2. This creates a selection of just two heroes in total.
  3. All 12 players from both teams must choose one of these two heroes.
Marvel Rivals Clone Rumble Mode

The mode completely changes strategy since you’ll be facing mirror matches against your own team’s hero choice or battling against a full squad of the enemy’s pick. Expect to see walls of Groot barriers, armies of Mister Fantastics bouncing everywhere, and other hilarious scenarios that break the normal game balance.

How to Progress in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure

The event uses a board game-style progression system:

  1. Earn Galacta’s Power Cosmic by completing event missions and challenges.
  2. Roll the dice using Power Cosmic to move Galacta across the board (30 Power Cosmic = 1 roll).
  3. Claim rewards as you land on different spaces.
  4. Free rolls are available every 48 hours, so log in regularly!
Galacta's Cosmic Adventure Rules Marvel Rivals

The first mission available is “Complete 3 Clone Rumble Matches” which awards 90 Power Cosmic. New missions are added daily, so check back regularly to maximize your Power Cosmic earnings.

All Marvel Rivals Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure Rewards

Here’s everything you can earn during the event:

RewardsIcon
Mrs. Barnes Black Widow CostumeBlack Widow Mrs Barnes costume
Wild Sharpshooter MVP AnimationWild Sharpshooter MVP Animation
Celebratory Gunfire EmoteCelebratory Gunfire Emote
H.E.R.B.I.E. NameplateMarvel Rivals HERBIE Nameplate
Mrs. Barnes NameplateMrs Barnes Nameplate
Stark Sentinel MK I NameplateStark Sentinel MK I Nameplate
Intergalactic Adventure SprayIntergalactic Adventure Spray
Damaged Cerebro SprayDamage Cerebro Spray
Mrs. Barnes SprayMrs Barnes Spray
Timestream Reintegration Device SprayTimestream Reintegration Device Spray
Units x320Units Marvel Rivals
One Small Step Gallery CardTo be revealed
Mystery RewardTo be revealed on March 31, 2025

Also Read:

To make the most of Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, log in every 48 hours to claim your free rolls and keep progressing on the board. In Clone Rumble, coordinate with your team to pick heroes that work well together, and experiment with different hero combinations to find unique strategies in the mode’s chaotic battles. Good luck on your cosmic adventure, and happy hunting for that Mrs. Barnes costume!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

All Duolingo Icons and Symbols Meaning (Including Status Icons)

7 Best Puzzle Games to Install on Your Discord Server...

Troubleshooting Telegram: How to Fix ‘This Channel Cannot Be Displayed’

How to See Deleted Reddit Posts, Comments – Tips and...

5 Best AI Infographic Generators to Create Stunning Visuals Instantly

Snapchat Planets Order and Meaning (2025): How Friends Solar System...

Monster Hunter Wilds: How to Fish and Get Lures

Do You Get Confused While Walking? This Google Maps Feature...

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean on Bumble

What All Apple Weather App Icons and Symbols Mean: Complete...